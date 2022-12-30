Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Shaw Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
39.01 CAD   +9.06%
05:01pShaw Declares Monthly Dividends
GL
05:00pShaw Declares Monthly Dividends
AQ
04:13pNo Sign of a 'Santa Claus Rally' On TSX; Rogers and Shaw In the News
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends

12/30/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly dividends of $0.09875 per Class B Non-Voting Participating Share and $0.098542 per Class A Participating Share, payable on January 30, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2023.

The foregoing dividends are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Shareholders will not be entitled to receive a particular dividend unless they are holders of record on the applicable record date. There is no entitlement to any dividend prior to such date.

If the Effective Date of the Arrangement (each as defined in the Arrangement Agreement dated March 13, 2021, between Shaw and Rogers Communications Inc.) occurs prior to the record date set forth above, no further dividends will be paid on the Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares and the Class A Participating Shares.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca


All news about SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
05:01pShaw Declares Monthly Dividends
GL
05:00pShaw Declares Monthly Dividends
AQ
04:13pNo Sign of a 'Santa Claus Rally' On TSX; Rogers and Shaw In the News
MT
04:09pRogers Communications, Shaw Communications Disappointed by Commissioner of Competition'..
DJ
04:02pSector Update: Tech Stocks Still Sputtering Ahead of Friday Close
MT
04:00pWall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
03:40pRogers and Shaw Issue Statement on Commissioner of Competition's Application for an Inj..
MT
03:31pRogers and Shaw Issue Statement on Commissioner of Competition's Application for an Inj..
GL
03:31pRogers and Shaw Issue Statement on Commissioner of Competition's Application for an Inj..
GL
03:05pWall St set to end challenging year with steep drop
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 469 M 4 041 M 4 041 M
Net income 2023 849 M 627 M 627 M
Net Debt 2023 5 227 M 3 862 M 3 862 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 17 919 M 13 240 M 13 240 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Shaw Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 35,77 CAD
Average target price 40,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley S. Shaw Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul McAleese President
Trevor English CFO, Chief Corporate Development Officer & EVP
Zoran Stakic Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Adrian Ilene Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.82%13 212
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.31%164 885
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.29%140 188
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.08%101 156
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.94%97 727
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-27.89%54 796