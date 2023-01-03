Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Shaw Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:31 2023-01-03 am EST
38.41 CAD   -1.54%
10:28aGold stocks push TSX to two-week highs
RE
10:16aShaw falls as court stay on Rogers merger deal sparks uncertainty, analyst downgrades
RE
09:01aRBC Updates Forecast For Rogers Communications To Adjust For Freedom Mobile
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shaw falls as court stay on Rogers merger deal sparks uncertainty, analyst downgrades

01/03/2023 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Rogers and Shaw Communications logos

(Reuters) - Shares of Shaw Communications Inc fell on Tuesday after a Federal Court put a stay on the company's C$20 billion ($14.63 billion) merger with Rogers Communications Inc following a request from Canada's Competition Bureau.

The agency had requested a stay on Canada's competition tribunal's decision last week to approve the deal that would create the country's second-largest telecom firm.

At least two analysts downgraded Shaw after the court's stay order, citing worries that the deal would not close on its slated Jan. 31 date.

"It is uncertain if the appeal will be heard. If it is heard, then the outcome of the Rogers/Shaw transaction could be months away," said David McFadgen, analyst at Cormark Securities.

Shares of Shaw were trading 1.3% lower at C$38.5, below the offer price of C$40.50.

($1 = 1.3666 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.24% 63.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. -1.59% 38.41 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
10:28aGold stocks push TSX to two-week highs
RE
10:16aShaw falls as court stay on Rogers merger deal sparks uncertainty, analyst downgrades
RE
09:01aRBC Updates Forecast For Rogers Communications To Adjust For Freedom Mobile
MT
08:41aRBC Downgrades Shaw Communications To Sector Perform from Outperform
MT
07:05aRBC Downgrades Shaw Communications to Sector Perform From Outperform After Run-up in Sh..
MT
05:13aRogers And Shaw Merger Cleared By Competition Tribunal
AQ
01/02Shaw Communications Statement on Decision by Competition Tribunal
MT
01/02Shaw Communications Statement on Decision by Competition Tribunal
GL
2022ADRs End Lower; Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications Trade Actively
DJ
2022Communications Services Down as Rogers, Shaw Near Merger -- Communications Services Rou..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 469 M 4 030 M 4 030 M
Net income 2023 849 M 626 M 626 M
Net Debt 2023 5 227 M 3 851 M 3 851 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 19 487 M 14 359 M 14 359 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
EV / Sales 2024 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Shaw Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 39,01 CAD
Average target price 40,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley S. Shaw Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul McAleese President
Trevor English CFO, Chief Corporate Development Officer & EVP
Zoran Stakic Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Adrian Ilene Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.00%14 359
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.00%165 473
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.00%141 634
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.59%100 318
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.00%99 195
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.05%54 700