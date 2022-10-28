TSX climbs to 6-week high as investors cheer corporate earnings

(Adds details, updates prices)
*
TSX ends up 119.08 points, or 0.6%, at 19,471.19
*
Posts highest closing level since Sept. 19
*
Imperial oil shares surge 9.1%
*
Air Canada ends 3.7% higher
TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Friday to its highest closing level in nearly six weeks
as investors welcomed upbeat company earnings, including results
from Imperial Oil and Air Canada.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 119.08 points, or 0.6%, at 19,471.19.
That was the index's sixth straight day of gains, the
longest winning streak since May, and its highest closing level
since Sept. 19. For the week, the index was up 3.2%.
Wall Street also moved higher as encouraging economic data
and a rosier earnings outlook boosted investor risk appetite
ahead of an interest rate decision next week by the Federal
Reserve.
Domestic data showed the economy grew slightly more than
expected in August and most likely stayed in positive territory
through the summer, a result that did not change expectations
for another smaller interest rate hike in December by the Bank
of Canada.
"With the exception of the big technology earnings,
generally speaking, earnings season has been pretty good this
year so far," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at
SIA Wealth Management.
Imperial Oil Ltd shares surged 9.1% after the company
reported a jump in third-quarter profit on the back of higher
energy prices.
Shares of Air Canada ended 3.7% higher after the carrier
said its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more
people.
Among the leading sectors were technology and consumer
discretionary, which rose 1.9% and 1.6% respectively.
In contrast, the materials group, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% as
gold and copper prices fell.
Communication stocks were also a drag, with shares of Rogers
Communications Inc falling 0.7% and Shaw
Communications down 6.3% after the companies failed to
mediate their differences with Canada's competition bureau over
a merger deal.
