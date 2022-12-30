TSX on track to log worst year since 2018

(There will be no Canadian equities report on Jan. 2 on account
*
Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications jump after
antitrust
tribunal approves merger
*
Energy top gainer in 2022
Dec 30 (Reuters) -
Canada's materials stocks led the main stock index lower on
the final trading day of a rough year marred by tighter monetary
conditions, geopolitical tensions and fears of a recession.
At 10:50 a.m. ET (15:50 GMT) on Friday, the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.84
points, or 0.08%, at 19,471.05. It has lost 8.4% this year and
was on track for its first annual decline since 2018.
Bucking the wider trend, shares of Rogers Communications
Inc jumped 5.5% after Canada's antitrust tribunal
approved its C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) bid for rival Shaw
Communications, ending months of uncertainty over the
merger. Shaw's shares gained 9.2%.
The broader telecom sector climbed 3.2%, on pace
for its best day in more than eight months.
"The tone of things may shift ... For instance, this year
people have been more focused on interest rates, next year they
may be more focused on corporate earnings, but it is a little
bit mixed right now," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market
strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
The Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark overnight interest
rate by half a percentage point to the highest level in almost
15 years earlier this month, but signaled that its unprecedented
tightening campaign was near an end.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metal miners and fertilizer companies, shed 0.6%
Energy stocks gained 0.3%, as oil prices edged
higher.
Canada's energy sector has outperformed this year, owing to
higher oil prices in a volatile year marked by tight supplies
because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's
top crude importer, China.
