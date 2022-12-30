Advanced search
TSX on track to log worst year since 2018

12/30/2022 | 11:19am EST
(There will be no Canadian equities report on Jan. 2 on account of New Years holiday; Reuters will resume coverage from Jan. 3)

*

Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications jump after antitrust tribunal approves merger

*

Energy top gainer in 2022

Dec 30 (Reuters) -

Canada's materials stocks led the main stock index lower on the final trading day of a rough year marred by tighter monetary conditions, geopolitical tensions and fears of a recession.

At 10:50 a.m. ET (15:50 GMT) on Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.84 points, or 0.08%, at 19,471.05. It has lost 8.4% this year and was on track for its first annual decline since 2018.

Bucking the wider trend, shares of Rogers Communications Inc jumped 5.5% after Canada's antitrust tribunal approved its C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) bid for rival Shaw Communications, ending months of uncertainty over the merger. Shaw's shares gained 9.2%.

The broader telecom sector climbed 3.2%, on pace for its best day in more than eight months.

"The tone of things may shift ... For instance, this year people have been more focused on interest rates, next year they may be more focused on corporate earnings, but it is a little bit mixed right now," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point to the highest level in almost 15 years earlier this month, but signaled that its unprecedented tightening campaign was near an end.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, shed 0.6%

Energy stocks gained 0.3%, as oil prices edged higher.

Canada's energy sector has outperformed this year, owing to higher oil prices in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.80% 84.3 Delayed Quote.7.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.73839 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 5.23% 64.19 Delayed Quote.1.25%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.32% 19426.36 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 9.16% 39.04 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.09% 1.35381 Delayed Quote.7.65%
WTI 0.70% 79.035 Delayed Quote.4.25%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 469 M 4 033 M 4 033 M
Net income 2023 849 M 626 M 626 M
Net Debt 2023 5 227 M 3 854 M 3 854 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 17 919 M 13 212 M 13 212 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Shaw Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 35,77 CAD
Average target price 40,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley S. Shaw Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul McAleese President
Trevor English CFO, Chief Corporate Development Officer & EVP
Zoran Stakic Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Adrian Ilene Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.82%13 212
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.31%164 885
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.29%140 188
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.08%101 156
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.94%97 727
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-27.00%54 796