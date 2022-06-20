Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Shaw Communications Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-20 pm EDT
37.34 CAD   +7.79%
05:26pTSX rebounds as investors cheer telecom deal activity
RE
04:16pCanada Stocks Regain More Than 1%, With Communications Stocks Ringing up Big Gains; But Wednesday's CPI Data Looms, Even If Scotia Says Odds of a Bounce On the Rise
MT
03:05pTSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Communications Up More Than 3%, Energy Up Near 1.7% and Financials Up 1.3%
MT
TSX rebounds as investors cheer telecom deal activity

06/20/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
(Adds details on activity; updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 253.15 points, or 1.3%, at 19,183.63

* Shaw shares jump 7.8%; Rogers gains 5.9%

* Energy rallies 2.5%

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, clawing back some of last week's heavy losses, as oil prices went up and investors welcomed the sale of Shaw Communications' mobile unit to Quebecor Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 253.15 points, or 1.3%, at 19,183.63. Volumes were lower than normal, with U.S. markets closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The index was recovering after it posted on Friday its lowest closing level since March 2021. It was down 6.6% last week, its biggest weekly drop since March 2020, on fears that major central banks hiking interest rates to tackle inflation could trigger a recession.

Stocks globally also rallied on Monday.

The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut Bank of Canada efforts to keep price expectations in check.

Shares in Shaw Communications and Rogers Communications rallied on expectations that the sale of Shaw's mobile unit, Freedom Mobile, to Quebecor Inc will eventually pave the way for regulatory approval of Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) acquisition of Shaw.

Shaw shares jumped 7.8%, while Rogers was up 5.9%. Quebecor climbed 5.8%.

Energy shares rallied 2.5% as oil prices rose. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.7% at $110.27 a barrel as traders focused on tight supplies, which outweighed concerns about slowing global economic growth.

Heavily weighted financials advanced 1.4%, helped by a gain of 1.6% for Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The company said it will sell its global pet insurance operations to JAB Holding, the private investment company of Germany's Reimann family, in a $1.4 billion deal. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.57% 643.53 Delayed Quote.1.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.20% 114.18 Delayed Quote.46.24%
QUEBECOR INC. 10.71% 31 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 7.79% 37.34 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
WTI -1.33% 108.997 Delayed Quote.46.00%
