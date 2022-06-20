TSX rebounds as investors cheer telecom deal activity

(Adds details on activity; updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 253.15 points, or 1.3%, at 19,183.63
* Shaw shares jump 7.8%; Rogers gains 5.9%
* Energy rallies 2.5%
TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday, clawing back some of last week's heavy losses, as oil
prices went up and investors welcomed the sale of Shaw
Communications' mobile unit to Quebecor Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 253.15 points, or 1.3%, at 19,183.63. Volumes
were lower than normal, with U.S. markets closed for the
Juneteenth holiday.
The index was recovering after it posted on Friday its
lowest closing level since March 2021. It was down 6.6% last
week, its biggest weekly drop since March 2020, on fears that
major central banks hiking interest rates to tackle inflation
could trigger a recession.
Stocks globally also rallied on Monday.
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada is
growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other
highly visible consumer items undercut Bank of Canada efforts to
keep price expectations in check.
Shares in Shaw Communications and Rogers
Communications rallied on expectations that the sale
of Shaw's mobile unit, Freedom Mobile, to Quebecor Inc
will eventually pave the way for regulatory approval of Rogers'
C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) acquisition of Shaw.
Shaw shares jumped 7.8%, while Rogers was up 5.9%. Quebecor
climbed 5.8%.
Energy shares rallied 2.5% as oil prices rose. U.S. crude
oil futures were up 0.7% at $110.27 a barrel as traders
focused on tight supplies, which outweighed concerns about
slowing global economic growth.
Heavily weighted financials advanced 1.4%, helped by a gain
of 1.6% for Fairfax Financial Holdings.
The company said it will sell its global pet insurance
operations to JAB Holding, the private investment company of
Germany's Reimann family, in a $1.4 billion deal.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)