  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Shaw Communications Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
38.64 CAD   -0.95%
TSX starts 2023 with a gain as gold prices climb

01/03/2023 | 05:19pm EST
(Adds details throughout, updates prices)

*

TSX ends up 58.85 points, or 0.3%, at 19,443.77

*

Materials group advances 2.2%

*

Tech gains 1.7%

*

Energy tumbles 5.8%; oil settles 4.1% lower

TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of the new year, helped by an uptick in gold prices and as investors eyed a seasonal tailwind for the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 58.85 points, or 0.3%, at 19,443.77.

"Seasonality is in play with the January effect, in which prices trade meaningfully higher to start the year as investors bolster their stock holdings and tax loss selling ends," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2% as gold touched its highest level since June at nearly $1,850 per ounce.

Technology also gained ground, rising 1.7%, and industrials ended 1.1% higher.

The TSX fell 8.7% in 2022 along with declines for many major global benchmarks as central banks, including the Bank of Canada, raised interest rates aggressively to tackle soaring inflation.

"It is increasingly likely that the global economy is entering a meaningful slowdown, considering the lagged and variable effects of rising interest rates," Michael said.

Data on Tuesday showed that Canadian factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month owing to weakening demand and an uncertain economic outlook.

Capping gains for the index was a sharp decline in energy shares, falling 5.8%, as oil prices settled 4.1% lower at $76.93 a barrel. Oil was pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar.

Shaw Communications Inc was also a drag, ending nearly 1% lower after a Federal Court put a stay on the telecom company's C$20 billion ($14.6 billion) merger with Rogers Communications Inc.

The shares posted sharp gains on Friday. ($1 = 1.3671 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.12% 82.41 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.82% 0.73127 Delayed Quote.0.08%
GOLD 0.61% 1840.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 1.06% 64.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.30% 19443.77 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.95% 38.64 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.76% 1.36637 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
WTI -3.86% 77.311 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 469 M 4 004 M 4 004 M
Net income 2023 849 M 622 M 622 M
Net Debt 2023 5 243 M 3 838 M 3 838 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 19 487 M 14 265 M 14 265 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
EV / Sales 2024 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Shaw Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 39,01 CAD
Average target price 40,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley S. Shaw Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul McAleese President
Trevor English CFO, Chief Corporate Development Officer & EVP
Zoran Stakic Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Adrian Ilene Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.00%14 359
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.00%165 473
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.00%141 634
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.59%100 318
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.00%99 195
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.57%54 700