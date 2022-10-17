Advanced search
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
33.91 CAD   +0.38%
05:41pTSX starts week on upbeat note, boosted by commodity stocks
RE
02:10pCanadian watchdog's mediation in Rogers-Shaw deal to begin this month
RE
01:57pRogers, Shaw Reportedly Planning to Mediate Pending Merger With Canada's Competition Bureau
MT
TSX starts week on upbeat note, boosted by commodity stocks

10/17/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index climbed on Monday, in an upbeat start to the week as higher crude and gold prices boosted shares of energy and mining firms with some traders betting the market has bottomed out.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index jumped 1.61% to 18,621.02, also mirroring strong gains on Wall Street. Still, the Canadian benchmark index is down 12.2% this year.

Optimism around China's continuation of its loose monetary policy led to marginal gains in crude prices, driving a 1.3% rise in energy stocks. Global markets on Monday drew comfort from better-than-expected earnings from two big U.S. banks as well as from new British finance minister Jeremy Hunt's reversal of several chunks of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan.

"I think the market has bottomed out," said Steve Palmer, founding Partner at Alpha North Asset Management.

"The investor sentiment is worse for many metrics than it was in the global financial crisis, which in my view is not warranted."

A Bank of Canada survey on Monday showed business sentiment has softened in Canada, with many firms expecting slower sales growth amid rising interest rates and a majority now think a recession is likely in the next 12 months.

A separate survey showed near-term consumer inflation expectations at record highs, though longer-term expectations have eased, providing some relief.

"I also believe that inflation is going to decline significantly in the coming months, which is what everybody's been concerned about," Palmer added.

Traders are pricing in a 76.8% chance of a 50 bps hike from the BoC next week. The bank has so far this year lifted interest rates by 300 basis points. "If it's 50, I think that would give a signal to most people that the rate rises are starting to slow," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"If it's 75, I think it's going to leave a (bad) taste in all of our mouths (and lead to) more uncertainty as to how much further the Fed will continue to go."

Rogers Communications gained 1.6%, while Shaw Communications rose 0.4% after Canada's competition tribunal agreed to mediate between Rogers, Shaw and the agency over Rogers' C$20 billion deal to purchase of Shaw.

The materials sector, which includes miners, rose 1.7%. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Anil D'Silva and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
