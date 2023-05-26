Advanced search
    SCL   CA8204391079

SHAWCOR LTD.

(SCL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-25 pm EDT
15.29 CAD   +0.53%
07:31aShawcor Awarded Pipe Coating Contract for South American Development Project, Valued at Over $110M
GL
05/16National Bank Raises Price Target on Shawcor After Outperformance in Q1
MT
05/15Shawcor Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shawcor Awarded Pipe Coating Contract for South American Development Project, Valued at Over $110M

05/26/2023 | 07:31am EDT
TORONTO, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) (“Shawcor” or the “Company”) announced today that its pipe coating division, Pipeline Performance Group (“PPG”), has received a formal contract award for a development project, located offshore in South America. The Company had previously announced its conditional award, pending project sanction, in late 2022. Shawcor will provide thermal insulation and anticorrosion coating services from a Western Hemisphere facility. Project initiation is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The coating value of this project is estimated to exceed C$110M.

“This award follows successful execution of coating activities on numerous development projects in the region,” said Fernando Ulecia, PPG’s VP of Western Hemisphere. “Our differentiated coating solutions have proven to be well suited for these challenging deep-water environments.”

Kevin Reizer, Group President of PPG, added, “This award provides further confidence that offshore activity is accelerating, especially in deep-water. Our global network of coating and insulation facilities is well suited to significantly participate in this expansion.”

About Shawcor
Shawcor Ltd. is a growth-oriented, global material sciences company serving the Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation markets. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Systems, Automotive & Industrial and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact

Meghan MacEachern
External Communications & ESG, Director
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "predict", "estimate" or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Source: Shawcor Ltd.


Analyst Recommendations on SHAWCOR LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 785 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
Net income 2023 163 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2023 58,4 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,62x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 064 M 780 M 780 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 938
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SHAWCOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shawcor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAWCOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,29 CAD
Average target price 17,44 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Reeves President & Chief Executive Officer
Tom R. Holloway Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Derek S. Blackwood Chairman
Ronald J. Dunn Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Kevin Forbes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAWCOR LTD.11.28%780
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-15.53%64 368
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-2.74%28 346
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.68%27 355
TECHNIPFMC PLC13.86%6 129
NOV INC.-27.14%5 992
