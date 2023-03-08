Shawcor : Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "predict", "estimate" or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Additional information on the risks and uncertainties on the Company's business can be found in the Company's current Annual Information Form, annual and quarterly reports and in other reports and filings made with the securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and www.shawcor.com. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this presentation and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. The complete text of Shawcor's statement on forward looking information is included at the outset of the Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) report, which is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at shawcor.com.
Q4'22 EARNINGS RELEASE PRESENTATION - 2
FY 2022 Highlights - A Transformative Year
Positive Financial
Momentum
Progressed
Portfolio
Optimization
Balanced Capital
Allocation
FY Revenue 10% higher than 2021 at $1,255M, despite multiple business divestitures
FY Adjusted EBITDA 23% higher than 2021 at $130M, including impacts of share based compensation costs and foreign exchange gains
Reached total backlog level exceeding 1.4B
Optimized portfolio with sale of non-core businesses and assets and completed
small tuck-in acquisition to accelerate profitable growth
Announced intent tore-brand to better reflect industrially oriented portfolio Progressed toward 2030 ESG ambitions and continued to streamline physical footprint
Paid down debt and surpassed net-debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA target
Launched NCIB late in the year to return capital to shareholders
Invested in high return growth opportunities
Q4'22 EARNINGS RELEASE PRESENTATION - 3
Q4 2022 Highlights
Q4 Adjusted EBITDA at $38M, includes impacts of share based compensation costs and foreign exchange losses
Revenue contribution from businesses serving infrastructure &
industrial end markets represented 43% in Q4
22% growth in 12-month backlog, as robust offshore
pipe coating upcycle commences
Progressed portfolio optimization with sale of OAM &
Argentine Pipe Coating subsidiary during the quarter
Acquired Kanata Electronic Services Ltd, enhancing the
ShawFlex business in the Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Segment
Further reduced net debt levels and remained active on Normal Course Issuer Bid
LESS VOLATILE INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRIAL
REVENUE EXPANDING
Revenue
100%
80%
60%
40%
41%
46%
33%
20%
24%
0%
2019
2020
2021
2022
Infrastructure & Industrials
Oil & Gas
Q4'22 EARNINGS RELEASE PRESENTATION - 4
further enhancing stormwater solution offering
Q4 2022 Composite Systems
34% increase in revenue vs. Q4-2021 to $140 million
Strong order growth for large diameter FlexPipe
Water business again delivered strongest revenue quarter in history Continued robust tank demand with resin supply resolved Completed the sale of the OAM business
Subsequent to the quarter, completed the acquisition of Triton