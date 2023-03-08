Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Shawcor Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    SCL   CA8204391079

SHAWCOR LTD.

(SCL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
14.45 CAD   +2.26%
05:36pShawcor Fourth-Quarter Loss Widens on Charges as Sales Climb by 30%
MT
05:32pShawcor : Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
05:03pShawcor Brief: On a consolidated basis, revenue was $345 million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shawcor : Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation

03/08/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Q4 2022

Earnings Release Presentation

Q4 2022 Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "predict", "estimate" or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Additional information on the risks and uncertainties on the Company's business can be found in the Company's current Annual Information Form, annual and quarterly reports and in other reports and filings made with the securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and www.shawcor.com. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this presentation and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. The complete text of Shawcor's statement on forward looking information is included at the outset of the Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) report, which is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at shawcor.com.

Q4'22 EARNINGS RELEASE PRESENTATION - 2

FY 2022 Highlights - A Transformative Year

Positive Financial

Momentum

Progressed

Portfolio

Optimization

Balanced Capital

Allocation

FY Revenue 10% higher than 2021 at $1,255M, despite multiple business divestitures

FY Adjusted EBITDA 23% higher than 2021 at $130M, including impacts of share based compensation costs and foreign exchange gains

Reached total backlog level exceeding 1.4B

Optimized portfolio with sale of non-core businesses and assets and completed

small tuck-in acquisition to accelerate profitable growth

Announced intent to re-brand to better reflect industrially oriented portfolio Progressed toward 2030 ESG ambitions and continued to streamline physical footprint

Paid down debt and surpassed net-debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA target

Launched NCIB late in the year to return capital to shareholders

Invested in high return growth opportunities

Q4'22 EARNINGS RELEASE PRESENTATION - 3

Q4 2022 Highlights

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA at $38M, includes impacts of share based compensation costs and foreign exchange losses

Revenue contribution from businesses serving infrastructure &

industrial end markets represented 43% in Q4

22% growth in 12-month backlog, as robust offshore

pipe coating upcycle commences

Progressed portfolio optimization with sale of OAM &

Argentine Pipe Coating subsidiary during the quarter

Acquired Kanata Electronic Services Ltd, enhancing the

ShawFlex business in the Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Segment

Further reduced net debt levels and remained active on Normal Course Issuer Bid

LESS VOLATILE INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRIAL

REVENUE EXPANDING

Revenue

100%

80%

60%

40%

41%

46%

33%

20%

24%

0%

2019

2020

2021

2022

Infrastructure & Industrials

Oil & Gas

Q4'22 EARNINGS RELEASE PRESENTATION - 4

further enhancing stormwater solution offering

Q4 2022 Composite Systems

34% increase in revenue vs. Q4-2021 to $140 million

Strong order growth for large diameter FlexPipe

Water business again delivered strongest revenue quarter in history Continued robust tank demand with resin supply resolved Completed the sale of the OAM business

Subsequent to the quarter, completed the acquisition of Triton

Stormwater Solutions

Q4'22 EARNINGS RELEASE PRESENTATION - 5

Disclaimer

ShawCor Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SHAWCOR LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 255 M 910 M 910 M
Net income 2022 51,0 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 993 M 720 M 720 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 938
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SHAWCOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shawcor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAWCOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,13 CAD
Average target price 15,94 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Reeves President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom R. Holloway SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Derek S. Blackwood Chairman
Ronald J. Dunn Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Kevin Forbes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAWCOR LTD.2.84%723
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED1.08%77 148
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-1.25%34 221
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY9.28%32 106
NOV INC.9.10%8 953
TECHNIPFMC PLC24.45%6 708