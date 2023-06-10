China's renowned Baijiu brand, Tuopai, as a sub-brand of Shede Spirits, and the Premier League powerhouse, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, held a momentous global official partnership signing ceremony and banquet in London. This collaboration marks Tuopai's official global partnership with Wolves in the Premier League. Through this partnership, Tuopai will gain valuable benefits, including brand exposure and the opportunities to conduct consumer experiential activities. Simultaneously, this collaboration serves as a catalyst, propelling Shede Spirits’ internationalization endeavors to new heights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230610005001/en/

Renowned Chinese Baijiu Brand Tuopai and Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers FC Held Global Official Partnership Signing Ceremony in London, Shede Spirits Showcased the Allure of Chinese Baijiu to the World (Photo: Business Wire)

Fosun Global Partner, Vice President of Fosun International, Chairman and CEO of Fosun Sports Industry Group, Executive chairman of Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Mr. Jeff Shi; Fosun Global Partner, Co-Chairman and President of Shede Spirits, Mr. Pu Jizhou; Fosun Global Partner, Co-Chairman of Fosun Hive Overseas, CEO of UK Fosun, Mr. Liu Mingtao, and other distinguished leaders attended the signing banquet. The event brought together Fosun's UK team, representatives from the Tuopai brand, Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, London-based Chinese and English media, as well as representatives of Shede Spirits' core distributors in the UK, creating a grand celebration.

Tuopai, a prominent Chinese Baijiu brand under Shede Spirits, a renowned Chinese Baijiu enterprise, originates from Shehong, one of the hometown of Chinese Baijiu. Tuopai is recognized as one of China's top seventeen famous Baijiu brands, boasting a rich heritage of thousand-year-old brewing techniques. It has previously held the position as the best-selling Baijiu in China. As one of the founding members of the Premier League, Wolves was founded in 1877, which is a seasoned contender in the Premier League. Since becoming part of Fosun Sports, Wolves has consistently performed well and achieved numerous victories in high-profile matches. Both Tuopai and Wolves possess a long-standing history and share the combatant spirits. Their brand philosophies are remarkably aligned. Under the profound support of Fosun, the deep integration of Fosun Sports and Shede Spirits' ecosystem has paved the way for this collaboration.

At the event, Mr. Jeff Shi extended his best wishes for the success of the partnership between Tuopai and Wolves, stating, "We look forward to a collaborative journey that achieves mutual brand success, enabling more fans to experience Chinese Baijiu and gain an understanding of the culture behind this Eastern delicacy. Let us ignite a splendid synergy between the aesthetics of Eastern lifestyle and the passion of Western sports."

Mr. Pu Jizhou expressed his positive expectations for this partnership, stating, "Thanks to the empowerment of Fosun's global platform, we can use Chinese Baijiu as a medium and football as a bridge to promote cultural exchange and shared prosperity among football and Chinese Baijiu enthusiasts in both countries."

Mr. Liu Mingtao extended heartfelt congratulations on the successful collaboration, saying, "This partnership demonstrates Fosun's commitment to facilitating ecosystem integration across different industries and its long-term vision of promoting excellent Chinese products and traditional culture to the world." During the banquet, attendees had the opportunity to savor the flagship products of Tuopai, including the T68 Tuo Pai Exceptional and Tuo Pai Qu Jiu (93-Rated Replica). The exceptional quality and cultural significance of Tuopai's renowned Baijiu received unanimous praise from the guests.

As one of the leading Chinese Baijiu enterprises driving internationalization, Shede Spirits will continue to leverage the empowerment of Fosun's global platform to further propel Chinese Baijiu overseas. By bringing joy to households worldwide through the enjoyment of Chinese Baijiu, they aim to showcase the captivating aesthetics of the Eastern lifestyle embedded within Chinese Baijiu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230610005001/en/