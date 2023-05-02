Advanced search
    SHE   IT0005379620

SHEDIR PHARMA GROUP S.P.A.

(SHE)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-02 am EDT
4.780 EUR   -4.02%
12:40pShedir Pharma Group has purchased 7,500 of its own shares
AN
04/24Shedir Pharma's share buybacks continue
AN
04/20Milan up; Chinese bank does not touch rates
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shedir Pharma Group has purchased 7,500 of its own shares

05/02/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Shedir Pharma Group Spa, in connection with its share buyback program, announced that it purchased - in the period between April 24 and April 28 - a total of 7,500 of its own shares.

The average price was EUR4.935 per share, for a total consideration of EUR37,012.50.

Shedir Pharma closed Tuesday's session in the red by 4.0 percent at EUR4.78 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

