Shedir Pharma Group has purchased 7,500 of its own shares

(Alliance News) - Shedir Pharma Group Spa, in connection with its share buyback program, announced that it purchased - in the period between April 24 and April 28 - a total of 7,500 of its own shares.

The average price was EUR4.935 per share, for a total consideration of EUR37,012.50.

Shedir Pharma closed Tuesday's session in the red by 4.0 percent at EUR4.78 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

