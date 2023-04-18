Shedir Pharma has purchased 4,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Shedir Pharma Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,000 of its own ordinary shares between April 10 and April 14.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.3090, for a total consideration of EUR17,235.

To date, the company holds 25,250 treasury shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

Shedir Pharma's stock is up 6.0 percent at EUR4.58 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

