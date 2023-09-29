(Alliance News) - Shedir Pharma Spa reported Friday that revenues in the first half of the year were EUR28.5 million, up 20 percent from EUR23.8 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, profit was EUR1.2 million, up 20 percent from EUR1.0 million from the first half of 2022.

Ebitda was EUR4.1 million, up 49 percent from EUR2.7 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial position is negative EUR3.2 million from negative EUR5.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Shedir Pharma on Friday closed in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR4.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

