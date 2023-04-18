Shedir Pharma revenues rise to double digits in first quarter

(Alliance News) - Shedir Pharma Spa reported Tuesday that it posted consolidated net revenues of EUR14.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 44 percent from the same period last year, when they amounted to EUR9.9 million.

Shedir Group Chief Executive Officer Antonio Scala commented, "Sales in the first three months of the year are a continuation of the excellent business performance affecting both divisions of the group. We are confident that the efforts made over the past few years in the field of innovation will continue to make a decisive contribution on the growth path both in Italy and abroad."

Shedir Pharma trades in the green by 6.5 percent at EUR4.60 per share.

