  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Shedir Pharma Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHE   IT0005379620

SHEDIR PHARMA GROUP S.P.A.

(SHE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  09:27:41 2023-04-18 am EDT
4.620 EUR   +6.94%
09:32aShedir Pharma revenues rise to double digits in first quarter
AN
09:24aShedir Pharma has purchased 4,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
07:28aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Shedir Pharma on top; Il Fatto down
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shedir Pharma revenues rise to double digits in first quarter

04/18/2023 | 09:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - Shedir Pharma Spa reported Tuesday that it posted consolidated net revenues of EUR14.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 44 percent from the same period last year, when they amounted to EUR9.9 million.

Shedir Group Chief Executive Officer Antonio Scala commented, "Sales in the first three months of the year are a continuation of the excellent business performance affecting both divisions of the group. We are confident that the efforts made over the past few years in the field of innovation will continue to make a decisive contribution on the growth path both in Italy and abroad."

Shedir Pharma trades in the green by 6.5 percent at EUR4.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 52,0 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2022 5,30 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
Net cash 2022 13,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,4 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart SHEDIR PHARMA GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Shedir Pharma Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHEDIR PHARMA GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,32 €
Average target price 7,93 €
Spread / Average Target 83,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Scala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Umberto di Maio Founding Partner
Marco Mazzarese Independent Director
Giuseppina Fusco Director
Lucio Fusaro Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHEDIR PHARMA GROUP S.P.A.15.82%54
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.22%432 995
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.03%383 208
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.43%335 821
MERCK & CO., INC.3.66%291 860
ABBVIE INC.-0.27%284 344
