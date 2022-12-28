Advanced search
Equities
India
Bombay Stock Exchange
Sheela Foam Limited
News
Summary
540203
INE916U01025
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED
(540203)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange -
2022-12-26
1274.65
INR
-1.38%
India's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million- ET Now
12/24
11/18
Summary
India's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million- ET Now
12/28/2022 | 03:34am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian mattress maker Sheela Foam Ltd will soon acquire competitor Kurlon for 20 billion rupees ($241.29 million), ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
($1 = 82.8880 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
© Reuters 2022
All news about SHEELA FOAM LIMITED
03:34a
India's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million- ET Now
12/24
11/18
11/08
11/08
11/08
11/08
08/03
08/03
08/02
Analyst Recommendations on SHEELA FOAM LIMITED
2021
Crisil Improves Sheela Foam's Rating to AA-; Outlook Positive
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
32 783 M
396 M
396 M
Net income 2023
2 793 M
33,7 M
33,7 M
Net Debt 2023
53,0 M
0,64 M
0,64 M
P/E ratio 2023
44,5x
Yield 2023
0,65%
Capitalization
124 B
1 501 M
1 501 M
EV / Sales 2023
3,80x
EV / Sales 2024
3,27x
Nbr of Employees
2 779
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart SHEELA FOAM LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SHEELA FOAM LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1 274,65 INR
Average target price
1 707,13 INR
Spread / Average Target
33,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul Gautam
Chairman & Managing Director
Tushaar Gautam
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mahesh N. Gopalasamudram
Chief Operating Officer
Mohammad Iquebal Ahmad
Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ravindra Dhariwal
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED
-20.97%
1 501
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-25.86%
5 962
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.
-27.57%
5 077
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.
-15.18%
2 455
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD
-24.37%
1 643
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
-35.36%
998
