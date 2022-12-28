Advanced search
    540203   INE916U01025

SHEELA FOAM LIMITED

(540203)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-26
1274.65 INR   -1.38%
03:34aIndia's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million- ET Now
RE
12/24Sheela Foam : Allotment of Securities
PU
11/18Sheela Foam Limited acquired International Comfort Technologies Pvt Ltd.
CI
India's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million- ET Now

12/28/2022 | 03:34am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian mattress maker Sheela Foam Ltd will soon acquire competitor Kurlon for 20 billion rupees ($241.29 million), ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

($1 = 82.8880 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 32 783 M 396 M 396 M
Net income 2023 2 793 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net Debt 2023 53,0 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,5x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 124 B 1 501 M 1 501 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 779
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 274,65 INR
Average target price 1 707,13 INR
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul Gautam Chairman & Managing Director
Tushaar Gautam Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mahesh N. Gopalasamudram Chief Operating Officer
Mohammad Iquebal Ahmad Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ravindra Dhariwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED-20.97%1 501
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-25.86%5 962
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-27.57%5 077
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-15.18%2 455
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-24.37%1 643
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED-35.36%998