Sheela Foam : Allotment of Securities

Subject: Revised disclosure of allotment of Bonus Equity Shares - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015.
Dear Sir/Madam
This is in reference to the letter dated December 23, 2022, regarding Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company. Request you to kindly note that the date of Bonus shares to be credited/dispatched will be latest by January 7, 2023, instead of the December 30, 2022.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Sheela Foam Limited
_________________
Md. Iquebal Ahmad
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (ACS -20921)
