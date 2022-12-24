Sheela Foam : Allotment of Securities

To, To, The Manager - Listing Department, Manager - Department of Corporate The National Stock Exchange of Services India Ltd BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Jeejeebhoy Towers, Plot no. C/1, "G" Block, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai-400051 Security Code: 540203 Symbol: SFL

Subject: Revised disclosure of allotment of Bonus Equity Shares - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam

This is in reference to the letter dated December 23, 2022, regarding Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company. Request you to kindly note that the date of Bonus shares to be credited/dispatched will be latest by January 7, 2023, instead of the December 30, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sheela Foam Limited

_________________

Md. Iquebal Ahmad

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (ACS -20921)

Date: December 24, 2022

Place: #14, Sleepwell Tower, Sector 135, Noida-201301

