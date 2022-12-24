Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sheela Foam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540203   INE916U01025

SHEELA FOAM LIMITED

(540203)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
1241.95 INR   -0.04%
05:22pSheela Foam : Allotment of Securities
PU
11/18Sheela Foam Limited acquired International Comfort Technologies Pvt Ltd.
CI
11/08Sheela Foam CFO Steps Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sheela Foam : Allotment of Securities

12/24/2022 | 05:22pm EST
To,

To,

The Manager - Listing Department,

Manager - Department of Corporate

The National Stock Exchange of

Services

India Ltd

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot no. C/1, "G" Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai-400051

Security Code: 540203

Symbol: SFL

Subject: Revised disclosure of allotment of Bonus Equity Shares - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam

This is in reference to the letter dated December 23, 2022, regarding Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company. Request you to kindly note that the date of Bonus shares to be credited/dispatched will be latest by January 7, 2023, instead of the December 30, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sheela Foam Limited

_________________

Md. Iquebal Ahmad

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (ACS -20921)

Date: December 24, 2022

Place: #14, Sleepwell Tower, Sector 135, Noida-201301

SHEELA FOAM LTD.

#14, Sleepwell Tower , Sector 135, Noida- 201301

Ph: Int-91(0)-120-4162200 • Fax: Int-91-(0)-120-4162282, 4162283 • Email: contactus@sheelafoam.com Regd. Office: 604 Ashadeep, 9 Hailey Road, New Delhi-110001, India • Ph: Int-91(0)-11-22026875-76

Toll Free: 1800 103 6664 • www.sleepwellproducts.com • www.sheelafoam.com

CIN-L74899DL1971PLC005679

Disclaimer

Sheela Foam Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 22:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 32 783 M 396 M 396 M
Net income 2023 2 793 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net Debt 2023 53,0 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,4x
Yield 2023 0,66%
Capitalization 60 586 M 731 M 731 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 779
Free-Float 99,0%
