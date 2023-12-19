Prospectus

Dated: November 28, 2023

Fixed Price Issue

Please read Section 26 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Scan this code to view offer Document)

SHEETAL UNIVERSAL LIMITED

Corporate Identity Numbers: U51219GJ2015PLC084270

REGISTERED OFFICE

CORPORATE

CONTACT

TELEPHONE AND EMAIL

WEBSITE

OFFICE

PERSON

Office No. 348, 2nd Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring

-

Mrs. Khushbu

Mobile No: +91 9099302638

www.sheetaluniversal.com

Road, Rajkot - 360005, Gujarat, India.

Kalpit Shah

Email Id:cs@sheetaluniversal.com

PROMOTERS OF OUR COMPANY: MR. HIREN VALLABHBHAI PATEL AND MRS. KAJAL HIREN PATEL

DETAILS OF THE ISSUE

TYPE

FRESH ISSUE SIZE

OFS SIZE

TOTAL ISSUE SIZE

ELIGIBILITY

(BY NO. OF SHARES OR

(IN ₹ LAKHS)

BY AMOUNT IN ₹)

3400000 Equity Shares

3400000 Equity Shares

THIS ISSUE IS BEING MADE IN TERMS OF

Fresh Issue

aggregating to ₹ 2,380.00

Nil

aggregating to ₹

CHAPTER IX OF THE SEBI (ICDR)

Lakhs

2,380.00 Lakhs

REGULATIONS, 2018 AS AMENDED.

DETAILS OF OFFER FOR SALE, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS AND THEIR AVERAGE COST OF ACQUISITION: NOT APPLICABLE AS THE ENTIRE ISSUE

CONSTITUTES FRESH ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES

RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE

The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹ 10/- each and the Issue Price is 7.00 times of the face value of the Equity Shares. The Issue Price (determined and justified by our Company in consultation with the Lead Manager as stated in chapter titled "Basis for Issue Price" beginning on Page No. 90 should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the Equity Shares or regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in Equity and Equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in the Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares issued in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on Page No. 24 of this Prospectus.

ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The Equity Shares Issued through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE EMERGE) in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. For the purpose of this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange will be the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").

LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE

NAME AND LOGO

CONTACT PERSON

EMAIL & TELEPHONE

Mr. Nikhil Shah

Email:mb@beelinemb.com

Tel. No: 079 4918 5784

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited

REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

NAME AND LOGO

CONTACT PERSON

EMAIL & TELEPHONE

Mr. Vinayak Morbale

Email:ipo@bigshareonline.com

Tel. No: 022-62638200

Bigshare Services Private Limited

BID/ISSUE PERIOD

BID/ISSUE OPENS ON: MONDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2023

BID/ISSUE CLOSES ON: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SECTION I - GENERAL

1

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS

1

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL, INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA

12

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

13

SECTION II - SUMMARY OF PROSPECTUS

14

SECTION III - RISK FACTORS

24

SECTION IV - INTRODUCTION

40

THE ISSUE

40

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

41

SECTION V - GENERAL INFORMATION

42

SECTION VI - CAPITAL STRUCTURE

49

SECTION VII - PARTICULAR OF THE ISSUE

77

OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE

77

BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE

90

STATEMENT OF POSSIBLE TAX BENEFITS

98

SECTION VIII - ABOUT THE COMPANY

101

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

101

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

125

KEY INDUSTRY REGULATIONS

146

HISTORY AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE

155

OUR MANAGEMENT

159

OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTERS GROUP

174

OUR SUBSIDIARIES

178

DIVIDEND POLICY

180

SECTION IX - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

181

RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

181

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

182

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS

184

CAPITALIZATION STATEMENT

193

SECTION X - LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

194

OUTSTANDING LITIGATIONS AND MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS

194

GOVERNMENT APPROVALS

200

SECTION XI - INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO GROUP COMPANIES / ENTITIES

208

SECTION - XII - OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

212

SECTION XIII - ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION

225

TERMS OF THE ISSUE

225

ISSUE STRUCTURE

231

ISSUE PROCEDURE

233

RESTRICTIONS ON FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF INDIAN SECURITIES

286

SECTION XIV - DESCRIPTION OF EQUITY SHARES AND TERMS OF THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION

289

SECTION XV - OTHER INFORMATION

304

MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION

304

DECLARATION

306

SECTION I - GENERAL

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS

This Prospectus uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulation, rule, guideline or policy shall be to such legislation, act, regulation, rule, guideline or policy, as amended, supplemented or re- enacted from time to time.

The words and expressions used in this Prospectus but not defined herein, shall have, to the extent applicable, the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Companies Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the SCRA, the Depositories Act or the rules and regulations made there under. Notwithstanding the foregoing, terms used in of the chapters titled "Industry Overview", "Key Industry Regulations", "Statement of Possible Tax Benefits", "Restated Financial Information", "Basis for Issue Price", "History and Corporate Structure", "Other Regulatory and Statutory Disclosures", "Outstanding Litigations and Material Developments" and "Description of Equity Shares and Terms of the Articles of Association" beginning on Page Nos. 101, 146, 98, 181, 90, 155, 212, 194 and 289, respectively, of this Prospectus shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in such sections.

GENERAL AND COMPANY RELATED TERMS

Term

Description

"Sheetal

Universal",

"our

Sheetal Universal Limited, a public limited company, registered under the

Company",

"we",

"us",

Companies Act, 2013 and having its registered office at Office No. 348, 2nd

"our", "the Company", "the

Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005, Gujarat, India.

Issuer

Company"

or

"the

Issuer"

Our Promoters

Mr. Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel and Mrs. Kajal Hiren Patel

Promoters' Group

Companies, individuals and entities (other than companies) as defined under

Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 which is provided

in the chapter titled "Our Promoters and Promoter's Group" beginning on Page

No. 174 of this Prospectus.

COMPANY RELATED TERMS

Term

Description

Articles

/

Articles

of

Articles of Association of our Company.

Association/AOA

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors constituted in accordance with

Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details, please refer chapter titled

"Our Management" beginning on Page No. 159 of this Prospectus.

Auditor of our Company /

The Statutory Auditors of our Company, being V.V. Patel & Co., Chartered

Joint

Statutory Auditor

/

Accountants.

Peer Review Auditor

The Peer Review Auditor of company, M/s N G S T and Associates, Chartered

Accountants holding a valid Peer Review certificate as mentioned in the section

titled "General Information" beginning on Page No. 42 of this Prospectus.

Bankers to the Company

To be updated on filing of Prospectus with RoC.

Board of Directors / Board /

The Board of Directors of Sheetal Universal Limited unless otherwise specified.

BOD

Companies Act

The Companies Act, 1956/2013 as amended from time to time.

CIN

Corporate

Identification

Number

of

our

Company

i.e.,

U51219GJ2015PLC084270.

CMD

The Managing Director of our company, being Mr. Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel

Chief

Financial

Officer

The Chief Financial officer of our Company, being Mr. Madhav Prabhudas

(CFO)

Rajpopat.

Company

Secretary

and

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company, being Mrs.

Compliance Officer (CS)

Khushbu Kalpit Shah.

1 | P a g e

Term

Description

Depositories Act

The Depositories Act, 1996, as amended from time to time

DIN

Director Identification Number

Equity Shares

Equity Shares of our Company of face value of ₹ 10/- each unless otherwise

specified in the context thereof

Equity Shareholders

Persons / Entities holding Equity Shares of Our Company

Executive Director(s)

"Executive Director" means a Whole Time Director as defined in clause (94) of

section 2 of the Act"

Group Companies

Group Companies as defined under Regulation 2(1)(t) of the SEBI (ICDR)

Regulations, 2018, Group companies shall include such companies (other than

our Promoters and Subsidiary) with which there were related party transactions

as disclosed in the Restated Financial Statements as covered under the applicable

accounting standards, and as disclosed under section titled "Information with

respect to Group Companies" beginning on Page No. 208 of this Prospectus.

Independent Director

A Non-executive & Independent Director as per the Companies Act, 2013 and

the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Indian GAAP

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India

ISIN

INE04VX01019

Key Managerial Personnel /

The officer vested with executive power and the officers at the level immediately

Key Managerial Employees

below the Board of Directors as described in the chapter titled "Our

Management" beginning on Page No. 159 of this Prospectus.

Materiality Policy

The policy on identification of group companies, material creditors and material

litigation, adopted by our Board on July 11, 2023 in accordance with the

requirements of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

MD

Managing Director

MOA/

Memorandum

/

Memorandum of Association of our Company as amended from time to time

Memorandum

of

Association

Non-Residents

A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA

Nomination and

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of our Board of Directors

Remuneration Committee

constituted in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For

details, please refer chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on Page No.

159 of this Prospectus.

Non-Executive Director

A Director not being an Executive Director or an Independent Director.

NRIs

/

Non-Resident

A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA and who is a citizen of

Indians

India or a Person of Indian Origin under Foreign Outside India Regulations,

2000.

Registered Office

Office No. 348, 2nd Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005,

Gujarat, India.

Restated

Financial

The Restated Financial Information of our Company, which comprises the

Statements

Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, the Restated Statement of Profit

and Loss, the Restated Statement of Cash Flows, for the period ended August

31, 2023 and year ended on March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 along with the

summary statement of significant accounting policies read together with the

annexures and notes thereto prepared in terms of the requirements of Section 26

of the Companies Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note on

Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the ICAI, as

amended from time to time.

ROC

/

Registrar

of

Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad

Companies

Stakeholders Relationship

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of our Board of Directors constituted

Committee

in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details, please

2 | P a g e

Term

Description

refer chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on Page No. 159 of this

Prospectus.

Whole Time Director

"Whole-time director" includes a director in the whole-time employment of the

(WTD)

company.

ISSUE RELATED TERMS

Terms

Description

Applicant

Any prospective investor who makes an application for Equity Shares in terms

of this Prospectus

Abridged Prospectus

Abridged Prospectus means a memorandum containing such salient features of

a Prospectus as may be specified by SEBI in this behalf

Acknowledgement Slip

The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary to an Applicant as

proof of registration of the Application

Application Form

The Form in terms of which the applicant shall apply for the Equity Shares of

our Company

Application Supported by

An application, whether physical or electronic, used by applicants to make an

Blocked Amount / ASBA

application authorising a SCSB to block the application amount in the ASBA

Account maintained with the SCSB.

ASBA Account

An account maintained with the SCSB and specified in the application form

submitted by ASBA applicant for blocking the amount mentioned in the

application form.

ASBA Bid

A Bid made by an ASBA Bidder

ASBA Form(s)

An application form, whether physical or electronic, used by ASBA Bidders

Bidding through the ASBA process, which will be considered as the application

for Allotment in terms of the Prospectus

Allotment Advice

The note or advice or intimation of Allotment, sent to each successful Bidder

who has been or is to be Allotted the Equity Shares after approval of the Basis

of Allotment by the Designated Stock Exchange.

Allotment

Issue of the Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue to the successful applicants

Allottee

The successful applicant to whom the Equity Shares are being / have been

issued

Basis of Allotment

The basis on which Equity Shares will be allotted to successful applicants under

the Issue and which is described in 'Basis of allotment' under chapter titled

"Issue Procedure" beginning on Page No. 233 of this Prospectus.

Bankers to the Issue and

Axis Bank Limited

Refund Banker

Bidding Centres

Centres at which the Designated Intermediaries shall accept the Application

Forms i.e., Designated SCSB Branch for SCSBs, Specified Locations for

members of the Syndicate, Broker Centres for Registered Brokers, Designated

RTA Locations for RTAs and Designated CDP Locations for CDPs.

Bid cum Application Form

The form in terms of which the Bidder shall make a Bid, including an ASBA

Form, and which shall be considered as the application for the Allotment of

Equity Shares pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus

Bid Lot

2000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 2000 Equity Shares thereafter

Bidder/ Applicants

Any prospective investor who makes a Bid pursuant to the terms of the

Prospectus and the Bid cum Application Form and unless otherwise stated or

implied, includes an Anchor Investor

Business Day

Monday to Friday (except public holidays).

3 | P a g e

Terms

Description

Broker Centers

Broker Centers notified by the Stock Exchanges where investors can submit

the Application Forms to a Registered Broker. The details of such Broker

Centers, along with the names and contact details of the Registered Brokers are

available on the websites of the Stock Exchange

CAN or Confirmation of

The Note or advice or intimation sent to each successful Applicant indicating

Allocation Note

the Equity which will be allotted, after approval of Basis of Allotment by the

designated Stock Exchange

Client Id

Client Identification Number maintained with one of the Depositories in

relation to demat account

Depository

A depository registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Depositories and

Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Demographic Details

The demographic details of the Applicants such as their Address, PAN, name

of the applicant father/husband, investor status, occupation and Bank Account

details

Designated Date

The date on which amounts blocked by the SCSBs are transferred from the

ASBA Accounts, as the case may be, to the Public Issue Account or the Refund

Account, as appropriate, in terms of this Prospectus, after finalisation of the

Basis of Allotment in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange,

following which the Board of Directors may Allot Equity Shares to successful

Bidders in the Offer.

Designated Intermediaries

The members of the Syndicate, sub-syndicate/agents, SCSBs, Registered

Brokers, CDPs and RTAs, who are categorized to collect Application Forms

from the Applicant, in relation to the Issue.

Depository Participant

A Depository Participant as defined under the Depositories Act, 1996

DP ID

Depository Participant's Identity Number

Draft Prospectus

The Draft Prospectus dated August 31, 2023 issued in accordance with Section

26 of the Companies Act filed with the Emerge Platform of NSE under

SEBI(ICDR) Regulations

Eligible NRI

NRIs from jurisdictions outside India where it is not unlawful to make an issue

or invitation under the Issue and in relation to whom this Prospectus constitutes

an invitation to subscribe to the Equity Shares Allotted herein.

Emerge Platform of NSE /

The Emerge Platform of NSE for listing of equity shares offered under Chapter

NSE EMERGE

IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 which was approved by SEBI as an

SME Exchange on September 27, 2011.

Engagement Letter

The engagement letter dated May 16, 2023 between our Company and the LM

Fraudulent Borrower

Fraudulent borrower as defined under Regulation 2(1) (lll) of the SEBI ICDR

Regulations

Fresh Issue

Fresh issue of 34,00,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 70 per Equity

Shareincluding Share Premium of ₹ 60 per Equity Share aggregating to ₹

2,380.00 Lakhs by Sheetal Universal Limited.

First Applicant

Applicant whose name appears first in the Application Form in case of a joint

application form and whose name shall also appear as the first holder of the

beneficiary account held in joint names or in any revisions thereof

Foreign Portfolio Investor(s)

Foreign Portfolio Investor as defined under SEBI FPI Regulations

/ FPIs

"General

Information

The General Information Document for investing in public issues prepared and

Document" or "GID"

issued in accordance with the circular no. SEBI / HO / CFD / DIL1 / CIR / P /

2020 / 37 dated March 17, 2020 and the circular no. SEBI / HO / CFD / DIL2

/ CIR / P / 2020 / 50 dated March 30, 2020, as amended by SEBI from time to

time.

4 | P a g e

Terms

Description

Issue Opening Date

The date on which the Issue opens for subscription.

Issue Closing date

The date on which the Issue closes for subscription.

Issue Period

The periods between the Issue Opening Date and the Issue Closing Date

inclusive of both days and during which prospective Applicants may submit

their application

IPO

Initial Public Offering

Issue / Issue Size / Public

The Public Issue of 34,00,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 70 per Equity

Issue

Shares including Share Premium of ₹ 60 per Equity Share aggregating to ₹

2,380.00 Lakhs by Sheetal Universal Limited.

Issue Price

The price at which the Equity Shares are being issued by our Company through

this Prospectus, being ₹ 70 (including share premium of ₹ 60 per Equity Share).

LM / Lead Manager

Lead Manager to the Issue, in this case being Beeline Capital Advisors Private

Limited.

Listing Agreement

Unless the context specifies otherwise, this means the SME Equity Listing

Agreement to be signed between our company and the EMERGE Platform of

National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE")

Market Maker

The Market Maker to the Issue, in this case being Spread X Securities Private

Limited.

Market Making Agreement

The Agreement entered into between the Market Maker and our Company

dated November 27, 2023.

Net Proceeds

Proceeds of the Offer that will be available to our Company, i.e., gross proceeds

of the Fresh Issue, less Offer expenses to the extent applicable to the Fresh

Issue.

NCLT

National Company Law Tribunal

Net Issue

The Issue (excluding the Market Maker Reservation Portion) of 3228000

Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 70 per Equity Share including share premium

of ₹ 60 per Equity Share aggregating to ₹ 2,259.60 Lakhs by Sheetal Universal

Limited.

NPCI

NPCI, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiative, is an umbrella organization for

all retail payments in India. It has been set up with the guidance and support of

the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks Association (IBA).

Non-Retail

Portion

The remaining portion of the Net Offer, after retails portion, being not more

including

Qualified

than 50% of the Net issue which shall be available for allocation to NRIIs in

Institution Buyers (NRII)

accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Net Proceeds

The Issue Proceeds less the Issue related expenses. For further details, please

refer to the chapter titled "Objects of the Issue" beginning on page 77 of this

Prospectus.

Prospectus

The Prospectus, to be filed with the ROC containing, inter alia, the Issue

opening and closing dates and other information.

Public Issue Account

An Account of the Company under Section 40 of the Companies Act, 2013

where the funds shall be transferred by the SCSBs from bank accounts of the

ASBA Investors

Qualified

Institutional

The qualified institutional buyers as defined under Regulation 2(1)(ss) of the

Buyers / QIBs

SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Refund Account

Account opened / to be opened with a SEBI Registered Banker to the Issue

from which the refunds of the whole or part of the Application Amount, if any,

shall be made.

Registrar / Registrar to the

Registrar to the Issue being Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Issue

5 | P a g e

Terms

Description

Regulations

Unless the context specifies something else, this means the SEBI (Issue of

Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Retail

Individual

Investors

Individual investors (including HUFs applying through their Karta and Eligible

/(RII)

NRI Bidders) who applies or bids for the Equity Shares of a value of not more

than ₹ 2,00,000/-.

Retail Portion

The portion of the Net Offer being not less than 50% of the Net Equity Shares

which shall be available for allocation to RIIs in accordance with the SEBI

ICDR Regulations.

Revision Form

The form used by the Applicant, to modify the quantity of Equity Shares or the

Application Amount in any of their Application Forms or any previous

Revision Form(s) QIB Applicant and Non-Institutional Applicant are not

allowed to lower their Application Forms (in terms of quantity of Equity Shares

or the Application Amount) at any stage. Retail Individual Bidders can revise

their Application Forms during the Issue Period and withdraw their Application

Forms until Issue Closing Date.

Self-Certified

Syndicate

A Self Certified Syndicate Bank registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Bankers

Bank(s)/ SCSBs

to an Issue) Regulations, 1994 and offers the facility of ASBA, including

blocking of bank account. A list of all SCSBs is available at

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognisedFpi=yes

&intmId=35

Sponsor Bank

The Banker to the Offer registered with SEBI and appointed by our Company

to act as a conduit between the Stock Exchanges and the NPCI in order to push

the mandate collect requests and / or payment instructions of the Retail

Individual Bidders into the UPI and carry out other responsibilities, in terms of

the UPI Circulars.

TRS

/

Transaction

The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary (only on demand),

Registration Slip

to the Applicant, as proof of registration of the Application Form.

Underwriter

The Underwriter to the Issue, in this case being Beeline Capital Advisors

Private Limited.

Underwriting Agreement

The Agreement entered into between the Underwriter and our Company dated

November 25, 2023

UPI

Unified payment Interface, which is an instant payment mechanism, developed

by NPCI.

UPI Circulars

The SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November

1, 2018, SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/50 dated April 3,

2019, SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/76 dated June 28,

2019, SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/85 dated July 26,

2019, Circular number SEBI/HO/CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2019/133 dated

November 8, 2019, Circular number SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/50

dated

March

30,

2020,

SEBI

circular

no.

SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2021/2480/1/M dated March 16, 2021, SEBI

circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2021/47 dated March 31, 2021, SEBI

circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/P/CIR/2021/570 dated June 2, 2021 and as

amended pursuant to SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2022/51

April 20, 2022 and any subsequent circulars or notifications issued by SEBI in

this regard and any subsequent circulars or notifications issued by SEBI in this

regard.

UPI ID

ID created on UPI for single-window mobile payment system developed by the

NPCI.

UPI Mandate Request

A request (intimating the Retail Individual Bidder by way of a notification on

the Mobile App and by way of a SMS directing the Retail Individual Bidder to

such Mobile App) to the Retail Individual Bidder initiated by the Sponsor Bank

6 | P a g e

Terms

Description

to authorize blocking of funds on the Mobile App equivalent to Bid Amount

and Subsequent debit of funds in case of Allotment.

UPI Mechanism

The bidding mechanism that may be used by a RII to make a Bid in the Offer

in accordance with the UPI Circulars.

UPI PIN

Password to authenticate UPI transactions.

Wilful Defaulter

Wilful defaulter as defined under Regulation 2(1) (lll) of the SEBI ICDR

Regulations.

Working Days

Till Application / Issue closing date:

All days other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday;

Post Application / Issue closing date and till the Listing of Equity Shares:

All trading days of stock exchanges excluding Sundays and bank holidays in

accordance with the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL/CIR/P/2016/26

dated January 21, 2016 and the SEBI circular number

SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November 1, 2018.

TECHNICAL AND INDUSTRY RELATED TERMS

Term

Description

AE

Advance Estimates

AIBP

Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme

BGREI

Bringing Green Revolution to Eastern India

CA

Controlled Atmosphere

Capex

Capital Expenditure

CC

Cash Credit

CCFI

Crop Care Federation of India

CENTEGRO

Center for Environment and Agriculture

CEPA

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

DAC

Department of Agriculture and Cooperation

DoLR

Department of Land Resources

ECLGS

Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme

EMDE

emerging markets and developing economies

e-NAM

National Agriculture Market

FaaS

Farming as a Service

IQF

Individual Quick Freezing

IWMP

Integrated Watershed Management Programme

LIC

low-income countries

LLPD

Lakh Litres Per Day

MA

Modified Atmosphere

MFP

Mega Food Parks

MoWR,RD&GR

Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

MSME

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises

MT

Metric Ton

NABARD

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development

NFHS

National Family Health Survey

NSO

National Statistical Office

NSO

National Statistical Office

OFWM

Farm Water Management

PLISFPI

Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry

7 | P a g e

