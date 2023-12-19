Prospectus
Prospectus
Dated: November 28, 2023
Fixed Price Issue
Please read Section 26 of the Companies Act, 2013
SHEETAL UNIVERSAL LIMITED
Corporate Identity Numbers: U51219GJ2015PLC084270
Our Company was originally incorporated as "Sheetal Universal Limited" as a Public Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 20, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Corporate Identification Number of our Company is U51219GJ2015PLC084270. Registered Office is located at Office No. 348, 2nd Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005, Gujarat, India. For details of change in name and registered office of our Company, please refer to chapter titled "History and Corporate Matters" beginning on page no. 155 of this Prospectus.
Registered Office: Office No. 348, 2nd Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005, Gujarat, India.
Website: www.sheetaluniversal.comE-Mail:cs@sheetaluniversal.com; Telephone No: +919099302638 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Mrs. Khushbu Kalpit Shah
PROMOTERS OF OUR COMPANY: MR. HIREN VALLABHBHAI PATEL AND MRS. KAJAL HIREN PATEL
THE ISSUE
PUBLIC ISSUE OF 3400000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH OF SHEETAL UNIVERSAL LIMITED ("SHEETAL UNIVERSAL" OR THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 70 PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 60 PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE") AGGREGATING TO ₹ 2,380.00 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH UPTO 172000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 70 PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 60 PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 120.40 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS THE MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION i.e. NET ISSUE OF UPTO 3228000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 70 PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 60 PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 2,259.60 LAKHS IS HEREIN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 29.68% AND 28.18% RESPECTIVELY OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY.
THIS ISSUE IS BEING IN TERMS OF CHAPTER IX OF THE SEBI (ISSUE OF CAPITAL AND DISCLOSURE REQUIERMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2018, AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME. For further details, please refer chapter titled "Terms of The Issue" beginning on Page No. 225 of this Prospectus.
In terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/11/2015, dated November 10, 2015 and the all-potential investors shall participate in the Issue only through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self-Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. Further pursuant to SEBI circular bearing no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/76 dated June 28, 2019, for implementation of Phased II for UPI facility, which is effective from July 01, 2019, all potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily utilize the Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details of their respective ASBA accounts or UPI ID (in case of RIIs), in which the corresponding Application Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or under the UPI Mechanism, as applicable. For details, please refer chapter titled "Issue Procedure" beginning on Page No. 233 of this Prospectus.
THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES IS ₹ 10/- EACH AND THE ISSUE PRICE IS ₹ 70 THE ISSUE PRICE IS 7.00 TIMES OF THE FACE VALUE.
RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE
This being the first Public Issue of our Company, there has been no formal market for the securities of our Company. The face value of the shares is ₹ 10/- per Equity Shares and the Issue price is 7.00 times of the face value. The Issue Price (as determined by our Company in consultation with the Lead Manager) as stated in the chapter titled "Basis for Issue Price" beginning on Page No. 90 of this Prospectus should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the equity shares of our Company nor regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.
GENERAL RISKS
Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this offering. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares offered in the Issue have neither been recommended nor approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India nor does Securities and Exchange Board of India guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this Prospectus . Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on Page No. 24 of this Prospectus.
ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.
LISTING
The Equity Shares offered through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE"), in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. Our Company has received an In-Principle Approval letter dated October 30, 2023 from National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") for using its name in this offer document for listing our shares on the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE"). For the purpose of this Issue, the designated Stock Exchange is the NSE.
LEAD MANAGER
REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE
BEELINE CAPITAL ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED
BIGSHARE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
SEBI Registration Number: INM000012917
SEBI Registration Number: INR000001385
Address: B/1311-1314, Shilp Corporate Park Near Rajpath Club, Rajpath Rangoli Road,
Address: Office No. S6-2, 6th Floor, Pinnacle business Park, Next to Ahura Center,
S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054.
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Maharashtra-400093, India.
Telephone Number: 079 4918 5784
Tel. Number: 022-62638200
Email Id:mb@beelinemb.com
Fax- 022-62638299
Investors Grievance Id: ig@beelinemb.com
Email Id:ipo@bigshareonline.com
Website:www.beelinemb.com
Investors Grievance Id:investor@bigshareonline.com
Contact Person: Mr. Nikhil Shah
Website:www.bigshareonline.com
CIN: U67190GJ2020PTC114322
Contact Person: Mr. Vinayak Morbale
CIN: U99999MH1994PTC076534
BID/ISSUE PERIOD
BID/ISSUE OPENS ON: MONDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2023
BID/ISSUE CLOSES ON: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL, INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA
12
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
13
SECTION II - SUMMARY OF PROSPECTUS
14
SECTION III - RISK FACTORS
24
SECTION IV - INTRODUCTION
40
THE ISSUE
40
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION
41
SECTION V - GENERAL INFORMATION
42
SECTION VI - CAPITAL STRUCTURE
49
SECTION VII - PARTICULAR OF THE ISSUE
77
OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE
77
BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE
90
STATEMENT OF POSSIBLE TAX BENEFITS
98
SECTION VIII - ABOUT THE COMPANY
101
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
101
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
125
KEY INDUSTRY REGULATIONS
146
HISTORY AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE
155
OUR MANAGEMENT
159
OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTERS GROUP
174
OUR SUBSIDIARIES
178
DIVIDEND POLICY
180
SECTION IX - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
181
RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
181
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
182
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF
OPERATIONS
184
CAPITALIZATION STATEMENT
193
SECTION X - LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION
194
OUTSTANDING LITIGATIONS AND MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS
194
GOVERNMENT APPROVALS
200
SECTION XI - INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO GROUP COMPANIES / ENTITIES
208
SECTION - XII - OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES
212
SECTION XIII - ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION
225
TERMS OF THE ISSUE
225
ISSUE STRUCTURE
231
ISSUE PROCEDURE
233
RESTRICTIONS ON FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF INDIAN SECURITIES
286
SECTION XIV - DESCRIPTION OF EQUITY SHARES AND TERMS OF THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION
289
SECTION XV - OTHER INFORMATION
304
MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION
304
DECLARATION
306
SECTION I - GENERAL
DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS
This Prospectus uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulation, rule, guideline or policy shall be to such legislation, act, regulation, rule, guideline or policy, as amended, supplemented or re- enacted from time to time.
The words and expressions used in this Prospectus but not defined herein, shall have, to the extent applicable, the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Companies Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the SCRA, the Depositories Act or the rules and regulations made there under. Notwithstanding the foregoing, terms used in of the chapters titled "Industry Overview", "Key Industry Regulations", "Statement of Possible Tax Benefits", "Restated Financial Information", "Basis for Issue Price", "History and Corporate Structure", "Other Regulatory and Statutory Disclosures", "Outstanding Litigations and Material Developments" and "Description of Equity Shares and Terms of the Articles of Association" beginning on Page Nos. 101, 146, 98, 181, 90, 155, 212, 194 and 289, respectively, of this Prospectus shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in such sections.
GENERAL AND COMPANY RELATED TERMS
Term
Description
"Sheetal
Universal",
"our
Sheetal Universal Limited, a public limited company, registered under the
Company",
"we",
"us",
Companies Act, 2013 and having its registered office at Office No. 348, 2nd
"our", "the Company", "the
Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005, Gujarat, India.
Issuer
Company"
or
"the
Issuer"
Our Promoters
Mr. Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel and Mrs. Kajal Hiren Patel
Promoters' Group
Companies, individuals and entities (other than companies) as defined under
Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 which is provided
in the chapter titled "Our Promoters and Promoter's Group" beginning on Page
No. 174 of this Prospectus.
COMPANY RELATED TERMS
Term
Description
Articles
/
Articles
of
Articles of Association of our Company.
Association/AOA
Audit Committee
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors constituted in accordance with
Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details, please refer chapter titled
"Our Management" beginning on Page No. 159 of this Prospectus.
Auditor of our Company /
The Statutory Auditors of our Company, being V.V. Patel & Co., Chartered
Joint
Statutory Auditor
/
Accountants.
Peer Review Auditor
The Peer Review Auditor of company, M/s N G S T and Associates, Chartered
Accountants holding a valid Peer Review certificate as mentioned in the section
titled "General Information" beginning on Page No. 42 of this Prospectus.
Bankers to the Company
To be updated on filing of Prospectus with RoC.
Board of Directors / Board /
The Board of Directors of Sheetal Universal Limited unless otherwise specified.
BOD
Companies Act
The Companies Act, 1956/2013 as amended from time to time.
CIN
Corporate
Identification
Number
of
our
Company
i.e.,
U51219GJ2015PLC084270.
CMD
The Managing Director of our company, being Mr. Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel
Chief
Financial
Officer
The Chief Financial officer of our Company, being Mr. Madhav Prabhudas
(CFO)
Rajpopat.
Company
Secretary
and
The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company, being Mrs.
Compliance Officer (CS)
Khushbu Kalpit Shah.
1 | P a g e
Term
Description
Depositories Act
The Depositories Act, 1996, as amended from time to time
DIN
Director Identification Number
Equity Shares
Equity Shares of our Company of face value of ₹ 10/- each unless otherwise
specified in the context thereof
Equity Shareholders
Persons / Entities holding Equity Shares of Our Company
Executive Director(s)
"Executive Director" means a Whole Time Director as defined in clause (94) of
section 2 of the Act"
Group Companies
Group Companies as defined under Regulation 2(1)(t) of the SEBI (ICDR)
Regulations, 2018, Group companies shall include such companies (other than
our Promoters and Subsidiary) with which there were related party transactions
as disclosed in the Restated Financial Statements as covered under the applicable
accounting standards, and as disclosed under section titled "Information with
respect to Group Companies" beginning on Page No. 208 of this Prospectus.
Independent Director
A Non-executive & Independent Director as per the Companies Act, 2013 and
the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Indian GAAP
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India
ISIN
INE04VX01019
Key Managerial Personnel /
The officer vested with executive power and the officers at the level immediately
Key Managerial Employees
below the Board of Directors as described in the chapter titled "Our
Management" beginning on Page No. 159 of this Prospectus.
Materiality Policy
The policy on identification of group companies, material creditors and material
litigation, adopted by our Board on July 11, 2023 in accordance with the
requirements of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
MD
Managing Director
MOA/
Memorandum
/
Memorandum of Association of our Company as amended from time to time
Memorandum
of
Association
Non-Residents
A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA
Nomination and
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of our Board of Directors
Remuneration Committee
constituted in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For
details, please refer chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on Page No.
159 of this Prospectus.
Non-Executive Director
A Director not being an Executive Director or an Independent Director.
NRIs
/
Non-Resident
A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA and who is a citizen of
Indians
India or a Person of Indian Origin under Foreign Outside India Regulations,
2000.
Registered Office
Office No. 348, 2nd Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005,
Gujarat, India.
Restated
Financial
The Restated Financial Information of our Company, which comprises the
Statements
Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, the Restated Statement of Profit
and Loss, the Restated Statement of Cash Flows, for the period ended August
31, 2023 and year ended on March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 along with the
summary statement of significant accounting policies read together with the
annexures and notes thereto prepared in terms of the requirements of Section 26
of the Companies Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note on
Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the ICAI, as
amended from time to time.
ROC
/
Registrar
of
Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad
Companies
Stakeholders Relationship
The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of our Board of Directors constituted
Committee
in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details, please
2 | P a g e
Term
Description
refer chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on Page No. 159 of this
Prospectus.
Whole Time Director
"Whole-time director" includes a director in the whole-time employment of the
(WTD)
company.
ISSUE RELATED TERMS
Terms
Description
Applicant
Any prospective investor who makes an application for Equity Shares in terms
of this Prospectus
Abridged Prospectus
Abridged Prospectus means a memorandum containing such salient features of
a Prospectus as may be specified by SEBI in this behalf
Acknowledgement Slip
The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary to an Applicant as
proof of registration of the Application
Application Form
The Form in terms of which the applicant shall apply for the Equity Shares of
our Company
Application Supported by
An application, whether physical or electronic, used by applicants to make an
Blocked Amount / ASBA
application authorising a SCSB to block the application amount in the ASBA
Account maintained with the SCSB.
ASBA Account
An account maintained with the SCSB and specified in the application form
submitted by ASBA applicant for blocking the amount mentioned in the
application form.
ASBA Bid
A Bid made by an ASBA Bidder
ASBA Form(s)
An application form, whether physical or electronic, used by ASBA Bidders
Bidding through the ASBA process, which will be considered as the application
for Allotment in terms of the Prospectus
Allotment Advice
The note or advice or intimation of Allotment, sent to each successful Bidder
who has been or is to be Allotted the Equity Shares after approval of the Basis
of Allotment by the Designated Stock Exchange.
Allotment
Issue of the Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue to the successful applicants
Allottee
The successful applicant to whom the Equity Shares are being / have been
issued
Basis of Allotment
The basis on which Equity Shares will be allotted to successful applicants under
the Issue and which is described in 'Basis of allotment' under chapter titled
"Issue Procedure" beginning on Page No. 233 of this Prospectus.
Bankers to the Issue and
Axis Bank Limited
Refund Banker
Bidding Centres
Centres at which the Designated Intermediaries shall accept the Application
Forms i.e., Designated SCSB Branch for SCSBs, Specified Locations for
members of the Syndicate, Broker Centres for Registered Brokers, Designated
RTA Locations for RTAs and Designated CDP Locations for CDPs.
Bid cum Application Form
The form in terms of which the Bidder shall make a Bid, including an ASBA
Form, and which shall be considered as the application for the Allotment of
Equity Shares pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus
Bid Lot
2000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 2000 Equity Shares thereafter
Bidder/ Applicants
Any prospective investor who makes a Bid pursuant to the terms of the
Prospectus and the Bid cum Application Form and unless otherwise stated or
implied, includes an Anchor Investor
Business Day
Monday to Friday (except public holidays).
3 | P a g e
Terms
Description
Broker Centers
Broker Centers notified by the Stock Exchanges where investors can submit
the Application Forms to a Registered Broker. The details of such Broker
Centers, along with the names and contact details of the Registered Brokers are
available on the websites of the Stock Exchange
CAN or Confirmation of
The Note or advice or intimation sent to each successful Applicant indicating
Allocation Note
the Equity which will be allotted, after approval of Basis of Allotment by the
designated Stock Exchange
Client Id
Client Identification Number maintained with one of the Depositories in
relation to demat account
Depository
A depository registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Depositories and
Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Demographic Details
The demographic details of the Applicants such as their Address, PAN, name
of the applicant father/husband, investor status, occupation and Bank Account
details
Designated Date
The date on which amounts blocked by the SCSBs are transferred from the
ASBA Accounts, as the case may be, to the Public Issue Account or the Refund
Account, as appropriate, in terms of this Prospectus, after finalisation of the
Basis of Allotment in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange,
following which the Board of Directors may Allot Equity Shares to successful
Bidders in the Offer.
Designated Intermediaries
The members of the Syndicate, sub-syndicate/agents, SCSBs, Registered
Brokers, CDPs and RTAs, who are categorized to collect Application Forms
from the Applicant, in relation to the Issue.
Depository Participant
A Depository Participant as defined under the Depositories Act, 1996
DP ID
Depository Participant's Identity Number
Draft Prospectus
The Draft Prospectus dated August 31, 2023 issued in accordance with Section
26 of the Companies Act filed with the Emerge Platform of NSE under
SEBI(ICDR) Regulations
Eligible NRI
NRIs from jurisdictions outside India where it is not unlawful to make an issue
or invitation under the Issue and in relation to whom this Prospectus constitutes
an invitation to subscribe to the Equity Shares Allotted herein.
Emerge Platform of NSE /
The Emerge Platform of NSE for listing of equity shares offered under Chapter
NSE EMERGE
IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 which was approved by SEBI as an
SME Exchange on September 27, 2011.
Engagement Letter
The engagement letter dated May 16, 2023 between our Company and the LM
Fraudulent Borrower
Fraudulent borrower as defined under Regulation 2(1) (lll) of the SEBI ICDR
Regulations
Fresh Issue
Fresh issue of 34,00,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 70 per Equity
Shareincluding Share Premium of ₹ 60 per Equity Share aggregating to ₹
2,380.00 Lakhs by Sheetal Universal Limited.
First Applicant
Applicant whose name appears first in the Application Form in case of a joint
application form and whose name shall also appear as the first holder of the
beneficiary account held in joint names or in any revisions thereof
Foreign Portfolio Investor(s)
Foreign Portfolio Investor as defined under SEBI FPI Regulations
/ FPIs
"General
Information
The General Information Document for investing in public issues prepared and
Document" or "GID"
issued in accordance with the circular no. SEBI / HO / CFD / DIL1 / CIR / P /
2020 / 37 dated March 17, 2020 and the circular no. SEBI / HO / CFD / DIL2
/ CIR / P / 2020 / 50 dated March 30, 2020, as amended by SEBI from time to
time.
4 | P a g e
Terms
Description
Issue Opening Date
The date on which the Issue opens for subscription.
Issue Closing date
The date on which the Issue closes for subscription.
Issue Period
The periods between the Issue Opening Date and the Issue Closing Date
inclusive of both days and during which prospective Applicants may submit
their application
IPO
Initial Public Offering
Issue / Issue Size / Public
The Public Issue of 34,00,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 70 per Equity
Issue
Shares including Share Premium of ₹ 60 per Equity Share aggregating to ₹
2,380.00 Lakhs by Sheetal Universal Limited.
Issue Price
The price at which the Equity Shares are being issued by our Company through
this Prospectus, being ₹ 70 (including share premium of ₹ 60 per Equity Share).
LM / Lead Manager
Lead Manager to the Issue, in this case being Beeline Capital Advisors Private
Limited.
Listing Agreement
Unless the context specifies otherwise, this means the SME Equity Listing
Agreement to be signed between our company and the EMERGE Platform of
National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE")
Market Maker
The Market Maker to the Issue, in this case being Spread X Securities Private
Limited.
Market Making Agreement
The Agreement entered into between the Market Maker and our Company
dated November 27, 2023.
Net Proceeds
Proceeds of the Offer that will be available to our Company, i.e., gross proceeds
of the Fresh Issue, less Offer expenses to the extent applicable to the Fresh
Issue.
NCLT
National Company Law Tribunal
Net Issue
The Issue (excluding the Market Maker Reservation Portion) of 3228000
Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 70 per Equity Share including share premium
of ₹ 60 per Equity Share aggregating to ₹ 2,259.60 Lakhs by Sheetal Universal
Limited.
NPCI
NPCI, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiative, is an umbrella organization for
all retail payments in India. It has been set up with the guidance and support of
the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks Association (IBA).
Non-Retail
Portion
The remaining portion of the Net Offer, after retails portion, being not more
including
Qualified
than 50% of the Net issue which shall be available for allocation to NRIIs in
Institution Buyers (NRII)
accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Net Proceeds
The Issue Proceeds less the Issue related expenses. For further details, please
refer to the chapter titled "Objects of the Issue" beginning on page 77 of this
Prospectus.
Prospectus
The Prospectus, to be filed with the ROC containing, inter alia, the Issue
opening and closing dates and other information.
Public Issue Account
An Account of the Company under Section 40 of the Companies Act, 2013
where the funds shall be transferred by the SCSBs from bank accounts of the
ASBA Investors
Qualified
Institutional
The qualified institutional buyers as defined under Regulation 2(1)(ss) of the
Buyers / QIBs
SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Refund Account
Account opened / to be opened with a SEBI Registered Banker to the Issue
from which the refunds of the whole or part of the Application Amount, if any,
shall be made.
Registrar / Registrar to the
Registrar to the Issue being Bigshare Services Private Limited.
Issue
5 | P a g e
Terms
Description
Regulations
Unless the context specifies something else, this means the SEBI (Issue of
Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
Retail
Individual
Investors
Individual investors (including HUFs applying through their Karta and Eligible
/(RII)
NRI Bidders) who applies or bids for the Equity Shares of a value of not more
than ₹ 2,00,000/-.
Retail Portion
The portion of the Net Offer being not less than 50% of the Net Equity Shares
which shall be available for allocation to RIIs in accordance with the SEBI
ICDR Regulations.
Revision Form
The form used by the Applicant, to modify the quantity of Equity Shares or the
Application Amount in any of their Application Forms or any previous
Revision Form(s) QIB Applicant and Non-Institutional Applicant are not
allowed to lower their Application Forms (in terms of quantity of Equity Shares
or the Application Amount) at any stage. Retail Individual Bidders can revise
their Application Forms during the Issue Period and withdraw their Application
Forms until Issue Closing Date.
Self-Certified
Syndicate
A Self Certified Syndicate Bank registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Bankers
Bank(s)/ SCSBs
to an Issue) Regulations, 1994 and offers the facility of ASBA, including
blocking of bank account. A list of all SCSBs is available at
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognisedFpi=yes
&intmId=35
Sponsor Bank
The Banker to the Offer registered with SEBI and appointed by our Company
to act as a conduit between the Stock Exchanges and the NPCI in order to push
the mandate collect requests and / or payment instructions of the Retail
Individual Bidders into the UPI and carry out other responsibilities, in terms of
the UPI Circulars.
TRS
/
Transaction
The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary (only on demand),
Registration Slip
to the Applicant, as proof of registration of the Application Form.
Underwriter
The Underwriter to the Issue, in this case being Beeline Capital Advisors
Private Limited.
Underwriting Agreement
The Agreement entered into between the Underwriter and our Company dated
November 25, 2023
UPI
Unified payment Interface, which is an instant payment mechanism, developed
by NPCI.
UPI Circulars
The SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November
1, 2018, SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/50 dated April 3,
2019, SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/76 dated June 28,
2019, SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/85 dated July 26,
2019, Circular number SEBI/HO/CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2019/133 dated
November 8, 2019, Circular number SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/50
dated
March
30,
2020,
SEBI
circular
no.
SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2021/2480/1/M dated March 16, 2021, SEBI
circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2021/47 dated March 31, 2021, SEBI
circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/P/CIR/2021/570 dated June 2, 2021 and as
amended pursuant to SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2022/51
April 20, 2022 and any subsequent circulars or notifications issued by SEBI in
this regard and any subsequent circulars or notifications issued by SEBI in this
regard.
UPI ID
ID created on UPI for single-window mobile payment system developed by the
NPCI.
UPI Mandate Request
A request (intimating the Retail Individual Bidder by way of a notification on
the Mobile App and by way of a SMS directing the Retail Individual Bidder to
such Mobile App) to the Retail Individual Bidder initiated by the Sponsor Bank
6 | P a g e
Terms
Description
to authorize blocking of funds on the Mobile App equivalent to Bid Amount
and Subsequent debit of funds in case of Allotment.
UPI Mechanism
The bidding mechanism that may be used by a RII to make a Bid in the Offer
in accordance with the UPI Circulars.
UPI PIN
Password to authenticate UPI transactions.
Wilful Defaulter
Wilful defaulter as defined under Regulation 2(1) (lll) of the SEBI ICDR
Regulations.
Working Days
Till Application / Issue closing date:
All days other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday;
Post Application / Issue closing date and till the Listing of Equity Shares:
All trading days of stock exchanges excluding Sundays and bank holidays in
accordance with the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL/CIR/P/2016/26
dated January 21, 2016 and the SEBI circular number
SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November 1, 2018.
TECHNICAL AND INDUSTRY RELATED TERMS
Term
Description
AE
Advance Estimates
AIBP
Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme
BGREI
Bringing Green Revolution to Eastern India
CA
Controlled Atmosphere
Capex
Capital Expenditure
CC
Cash Credit
CCFI
Crop Care Federation of India
CENTEGRO
Center for Environment and Agriculture
CEPA
Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
DAC
Department of Agriculture and Cooperation
DoLR
Department of Land Resources
ECLGS
Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme
EMDE
emerging markets and developing economies
e-NAM
National Agriculture Market
FaaS
Farming as a Service
IQF
Individual Quick Freezing
IWMP
Integrated Watershed Management Programme
LIC
low-income countries
LLPD
Lakh Litres Per Day
MA
Modified Atmosphere
MFP
Mega Food Parks
MoWR,RD&GR
Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation
MSME
Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises
MT
Metric Ton
NABARD
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development
NFHS
National Family Health Survey
NSO
National Statistical Office
NSO
National Statistical Office
OFWM
Farm Water Management
PLISFPI
Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry
7 | P a g e
