The Equity Shares Issued through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE EMERGE) in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. For the purpose of this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange will be the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").

Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect.

Investments in Equity and Equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in the Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares issued in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on Page No. 24 of this Prospectus.

The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹ 10/- each and the Issue Price is 7.00 times of the face value of the Equity Shares. The Issue Price (determined and justified by our Company in consultation with the Lead Manager as stated in chapter titled "Basis for Issue Price" beginning on Page No. 90 should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the Equity Shares or regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.

Dated: November 28, 2023

SHEETAL UNIVERSAL LIMITED

Corporate Identity Numbers: U51219GJ2015PLC084270

Our Company was originally incorporated as "Sheetal Universal Limited" as a Public Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 20, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Corporate Identification Number of our Company is U51219GJ2015PLC084270. Registered Office is located at Office No. 348, 2nd Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005, Gujarat, India. For details of change in name and registered office of our Company, please refer to chapter titled "History and Corporate Matters" beginning on page no. 155 of this Prospectus.

Registered Office: Office No. 348, 2nd Floor, ISCON Mall, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005, Gujarat, India.

Website: www.sheetaluniversal.comE-Mail:cs@sheetaluniversal.com; Telephone No: +919099302638 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Mrs. Khushbu Kalpit Shah

PROMOTERS OF OUR COMPANY: MR. HIREN VALLABHBHAI PATEL AND MRS. KAJAL HIREN PATEL

THE ISSUE

PUBLIC ISSUE OF 3400000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH OF SHEETAL UNIVERSAL LIMITED ("SHEETAL UNIVERSAL" OR THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 70 PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 60 PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE") AGGREGATING TO ₹ 2,380.00 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH UPTO 172000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 70 PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 60 PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 120.40 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS THE MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION i.e. NET ISSUE OF UPTO 3228000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 70 PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 60 PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 2,259.60 LAKHS IS HEREIN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 29.68% AND 28.18% RESPECTIVELY OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY.

THIS ISSUE IS BEING IN TERMS OF CHAPTER IX OF THE SEBI (ISSUE OF CAPITAL AND DISCLOSURE REQUIERMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2018, AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME. For further details, please refer chapter titled "Terms of The Issue" beginning on Page No. 225 of this Prospectus.

In terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/11/2015, dated November 10, 2015 and the all-potential investors shall participate in the Issue only through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self-Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. Further pursuant to SEBI circular bearing no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/76 dated June 28, 2019, for implementation of Phased II for UPI facility, which is effective from July 01, 2019, all potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily utilize the Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details of their respective ASBA accounts or UPI ID (in case of RIIs), in which the corresponding Application Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or under the UPI Mechanism, as applicable. For details, please refer chapter titled "Issue Procedure" beginning on Page No. 233 of this Prospectus.

THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES IS ₹ 10/- EACH AND THE ISSUE PRICE IS ₹ 70 THE ISSUE PRICE IS 7.00 TIMES OF THE FACE VALUE.

RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE

This being the first Public Issue of our Company, there has been no formal market for the securities of our Company. The face value of the shares is ₹ 10/- per Equity Shares and the Issue price is 7.00 times of the face value. The Issue Price (as determined by our Company in consultation with the Lead Manager) as stated in the chapter titled "Basis for Issue Price" beginning on Page No. 90 of this Prospectus should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the equity shares of our Company nor regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this offering. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares offered in the Issue have neither been recommended nor approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India nor does Securities and Exchange Board of India guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this Prospectus . Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on Page No. 24 of this Prospectus.

ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The Equity Shares offered through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE"), in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. Our Company has received an In-Principle Approval letter dated October 30, 2023 from National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") for using its name in this offer document for listing our shares on the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE"). For the purpose of this Issue, the designated Stock Exchange is the NSE.

