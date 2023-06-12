Advanced search
    SHLF   KYG236271055

SHELF DRILLING, LTD.

(SHLF)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:16 2023-06-09 am EDT
19.98 NOK   +0.30%
Shelf Drilling : Investor Presentation (June 2023)

06/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
Shelf Drilling

Investor Presentation

June 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ("Shelf Drilling" or the "Company") exclusively for information purposes only and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person.

The Presentation is being made only to, and is only directed at, persons to whom such presentation may lawfully be communicated ('relevant persons'). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on the Presentation or any of its contents.

The Presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the Company. The release, publication or distribution of the Presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this Presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

The Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. None of the Company or any of its shareholders or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. The Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward-looking statements to its actual results.

The Company uses certain financial information calculated on a basis other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplemental financial measures in this presentation. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional insight into the Company's ongoing financial performance and to enhance the user's overall understanding of the Company's financial results and the potential impact of any corporate development activities.

The Presentation contains information obtained from third parties. You are advised that such third-party information has not been prepared specifically for inclusion in the Presentation and the Company has not undertaken any independent investigation to confirm the accuracy or completeness of such information.

This Presentation is intended to present background information on the Company and its business, but is not intended, nor shall be construed, to provide a complete disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made. Should the Company choose to pursue an offering of securities in Norway or elsewhere, any decision to invest in such securities must be made on the basis of information contained in the relevant offering material in connection therewith.

An investment in the Company involves risk, and several factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by statements and information in the Presentation, including, among others, the risk factors described in the Company's prospectus dated 05 August 2022 and Form 10-k equivalent for the period ended 31 December 2021. Should any risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the Presentation. An investment in the Company is only suitable for investors who understand the risk factors associated with this type of investment and who can afford to a loss of all or part of their investment.

No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, none of the Company or any of its shareholders or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of the Presentation.

By attending or receiving the Presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

The Presentation speaks as of 8 June 2023. Neither the delivery of this Presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date.

Jun 2023 | 2

Shelf Drilling: Market Leader in Core Jack-up Regions

At a Glance

Fit-for-purpose Fleet Operating in the Largest Energy Markets Globally

Largest international "pure- play" jack-up driller

Top-tier efficiency and safety metrics

Attractive exposure to tight markets through sticky contracts

Industry-leading financial profile

Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

  • Shelf Drilling (SHLF)
  • Shelf Drilling North Sea (SDNS)

36

Jack-up Rigs

0.16 99.3%

TRIR1

Uptime

97%

$2.8b

Marketed

Backlog

Utilization

(Mar-23)

$249m

2022 Adjusted EBITDA2

(36% Margin)

$355m

$248m

SHLF

SDNS

Market Cap

Market Cap

4

4

10

9

3

6

1 9

HQ

Number of Rigs

Market Position3

MENAM

2

India

1

SE Asia

3

West Africa

1

North Sea

3

Fleet Uniquely

Tailored to Shallow

Waters

22

Standard Jack-up Rigs

14

Premium4 Jack-up Rigs

Source: Shelf Drilling public company filings, IHS Petrodata. Note: Market data as of 08-Jun-2023.

  1. Total Recordable Incident Rate (incidents per 200,000 man-hours) for FY 2022 of 0.16 vs. 0.67 IADC (International Association of Drilling Contractors) average.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of one-time transaction costs and acquired rig re-activation costs.
  3. Shelf Drilling's operating position based on number of active jack-up drilling rigs excluding those of state-owned companies, source: IHS Petrodata as of 31-Jan-2023.
  4. Categorization of rigs based on specifications and capabilities, typically with 1.5m pound hookload capacity, 120 persons of accommodation capacity and 350 ft water depth capability.

Jun 2023 | 3

Operating Platform Creates Differentiation

Consistent High Fleet Uptime1

Operational Excellence Made Possible Through…

98.9%

98.5%

98.6%

98.7%

98.8%

98.7%

99.2%

99.4%

99.3%

99.3%

High national content - 86%3

Centralized organization and oversight

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Industry-leading Safety Track Record (TRIR2)

0.81

Global IADC Average

Shelf Drilling

0.75

0.68

0.67

0.60

0.63

0.54

0.57

0.47

0.69

0.46

Fit-for-purpose processes and systems

0.48

0.22

0.25

0.25

0.23

0.19

0.19

0.16

0.16

Lean and flat management structure

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Excellent operational and safety performance underpins Shelf Drilling's strong customer relationships and ability to win new tenders

Source: Shelf Drilling public company filings, International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). Note: FY end 31-Dec.

  1. Uptime is the period during which operations are performed without stoppage due to mechanical, procedural or other operational events that result in non-productive well operations time.
  2. Total recordable incident rate (incidents per 200,000 man-hours).
  3. % of nationals out of total offshore employees and contractors, as of 31-Dec-2022.

Jun 2023 | 4

Strategic Evolution and Transformation of Jack-up Rig Fleet

Total Standard: 22

Total Premium: 14

Existing Premium

New rigs

8

SD Victory

2012

Standard

Today

Purchase

22

1

30

36

New North Sea

Active Rigs

Total Rigs

Premium

4

Standard

30

SD Barsk

1

97% Contracted Utilization Across 36 Jack-ups1

"Right Assets in Right

Locations"

Our Jack-up rigs are

continuously maintained and upgraded when required to ensure our fleet is fit-for- purpose.

Consequently, we periodically review and adjust the useful life of our assets.

13 x Premium2

92% Utilization

Demonstrated ability to invest and deploy

• Existing premium rig fleet: 8

• Purchase of Shelf Drilling Victory: 1

• Acquisition of F&G2 jack-ups from Noble: 4

22 x Standard

100% Utilization

Cost efficient and well suited for brownfield activity

• India & Egypt: 11

  • Middle East, Med. & West Africa: 11

Shelf Drilling Barsk (Lloyd Noble)

World's Largest Jack-up Rig

Uniquely suited for Norwegian operating environment

  • Size enables deeper water depths and deeper well drilling than other rigs

Fit-for-purpose fleet of premium and standard jack-ups provides the ideal match to customer requirements

Source: Shelf Drilling public company filings.

  1. As of 15-May-2023, Shelf Drilling Fortress is the only uncontracted rig in the fleet.
  2. Excluding Shelf Drilling Barsk, a CJ70.

Jun 2023 | 5

Disclaimer

Shelf Drilling Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer