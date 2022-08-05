Shelf Drilling : Listing Prospectus 08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - EU recovery prospectus SHELF DRILLING, LTD. (An exempted company, limited by shares and incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands) Listing of 11,156,568 new securities issued in connection with a private placement completed on 23 June 2022 This EU recovery prospectus (the "Prospectus" or the "EU Recovery Prospectus") has been prepared in connection with the listing (the "Listing") by Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ("Shelf Drilling" or the "Company", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), an exempted company, limited by shares and incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, on Oslo Børs, a stock exchange operated by Oslo Børs ASA (the "Oslo Stock Exchange") of 11,156,568 new depository receipts, each with a par value of USD 0.01, (the "New Securities" and each a "New Security") issued at a subscription price of NOK 13.00 per New Security in connection with a private placement completed on 23 June 2022 (the "Private Placement") comprising a total of 38,400,000 securities (the "Private Placement Securities"), divided into two settlement tranches wherein 27,243,432 of the Private Placement Securities already have been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer to buy, subscribe or sell the securities described herein. The Prospectus serves as a listing prospectus as required by applicable laws and no securities are being offered or sold pursuant to this Prospectus. The Company's existing depository receipts (the "Existing Securities") are, and the New Securities will be, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code "SHLF". The Company's Existing Securities and the New Securities are together referred to as the "Securities". Except where the context otherwise requires, references in this Prospectus to "Securities" will be deemed to include the Existing Securities and the New Securities. All of the Existing Securities are, and the New Securities will be, registered in the VPS in book-entry form. All of the issued Securities rank pari passu with one another and each carry one vote. Investing in the Securities involves a high degree of risk. Prospective investors should read the entire document and, in particular, consider Section 2 "Risk factors" beginning on page 4 when considering an investment in the Company. This Prospectus has not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America (the "United States" or the "U.S."). Managers DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA SpareBank 1 Markets AS The date of this Prospectus is 5 August 2022 1 Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - EU recovery prospectus IMPORTANT INFORMATION This Prospectus has been prepared as an EU recovery prospectus in connection with the listing of the New Securities on the Oslo Stock Exchange, based on the simplified disclosure regime for EU recovery prospectuses, cf. Article 14a of Regulation (EU) 2021/337 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 February 2021 amending Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC1, as amended, and as implemented in Norway in accordance with Section 7-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). This Prospectus has been prepared to comply with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act of 29 June 2007 no. 75 (the "Norwegian Securities Trading Act") and related secondary legislation, including the EU Prospectus Regulation. This Prospectus has been prepared solely in the English language. This Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw.: Finanstilsynet) (the "Norwegian FSA"), as the competent authority under the EU Prospectus Regulation. The Norwegian FSA only approves this Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the EU Prospectus Regulation, and such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the issuer or the quality of the securities that are the subject of this Prospectus. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the securities. For definitions of certain other terms used throughout this Prospectus, see Section 11 "Definitions and Glossary". The Company has engaged DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA ("DNB Markets") and SpareBank 1 Markets AS ("SB1M") as managers for the Private Placement (the "Managers"). The information contained herein is current as at the date hereof and is subject to change, completion and amendment without notice. In accordance with section 7-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, significant new factors, material mistakes or inaccuracies relating to the information included in this Prospectus, which are capable of affecting the assessment by investors between the time of approval of this Prospectus by the Norwegian FSA and the Listing, will be included in a supplement to this Prospectus. Neither the publication nor distribution of this Prospectus shall under any circumstances imply that there has been no change in the Group's affairs or that the information herein is correct as at any date subsequent to the date of this Prospectus. No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation concerning the Group or in connection with the Listing or the New Securities, other than as contained in this Prospectus. If any such information is given or made, it must not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company or the Managers or by any of its affiliates, representatives or advisors. The distribution of this Prospectus in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to purchase, subscribe or sell, any of the securities described herein. No one has taken any action that would permit a public offering of the Securities. Accordingly, neither this Prospectus nor any advertisement may be distributed or published in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations. The Company requires persons in possession of this Prospectus to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. In addition, the Securities are subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under applicable securities laws and regulations. Investors should be aware that they may be required to bear the financial risks of this investment for an indefinite period of time. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Prospectus and the Listing shall be governed by and construed in accordance with Norwegian law. The courts of Norway, with Oslo as legal venue, shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with the Listing or this Prospectus. No Securities or other securities are being offered or sold in any jurisdiction pursuant to this Prospectus. In making an investment decision regarding any of the Securities, prospective investors must rely on their own examination, and analysis of, and enquiry into the Group and the Securities, including the merits and risks involved. Each investor should consult with his or her own advisors as to the legal, tax, business, financial and related aspects of a purchase of the Securities. All Sections of the Prospectus should be read in context with the information included in Section 4 "General Information". INFORMATION TO DISTRIBUTORS Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Securities have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that they each are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Securities is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other advisor) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. Conversely, an investment in the Securities is not compatible with investors looking for full capital protection or full repayment of the amount invested or having no risk tolerance, or investors requiring a fully guaranteed income or fully predictable return profile. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Listing. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Securities. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the Securities and determining appropriate distribution channels. ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITIES The Company is an exempted company, limited by shares and incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As a result, the rights of holders of the Securities and the Company's articles of association (the "Articles") will be governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands. The rights of shareholders under the laws of the Cayman Islands may differ from the rights of shareholders of companies incorporated in other jurisdictions, such as Norwegian law. With seven exceptions, the members of the Company's board of directors (the "Board Members" and the "Board of Directors", respectively) and the members of the Group's senior management (the "Management") are not residents of the United States. Virtually all of the Company's assets are located outside the United States. As a result, it may be impossible or difficult for investors in the United States to effect service of process on the Company, the Board Members and members of Management in the United States or to enforce judgments obtained in U.S. courts against the Company or those persons, whether predicated upon civil liability provisions of federal securities laws or other laws of the United States (including any State or territory within the United States). The United States and Norway do not currently have a treaty providing for reciprocal recognition and enforcement of judgements (other than arbitral awards) in civil and commercial matters. Uncertainty exists as to whether courts in Norway will enforce judgments obtained in other jurisdictions, including the United States, against the Company or its Board Members or members of Management under the securities laws of those jurisdictions or entertain actions in Norway against the Company or its Board Members or members of Management under the securities laws of other jurisdictions. In addition, awards of punitive damages in actions brought in the United States or elsewhere may not be enforceable in Norway. Similar restrictions may apply in other jurisdictions. 1 Means Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading and amending Directive 2001/34/EC. 2 Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - EU recovery prospectus TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 SUMMARY ..................................................................................................................................... 4 2 RISK FACTORS ................................................................................................................................ 5 2.1 Risk related to an investment in Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Ltd. ................................................................ 5 2.2 Risks related to the industry in which the Group operates ........................................................................ 6 2.3 Risks related to the business of the Group ......................................................................................... 7 2.4 Risks related to financial matters................................................................................................. 10 2.5 Risks related to laws and regulations............................................................................................. 11 2.6 Risks Related to the Company's Structure and Ownership of the Company's Common Stock ............................... 12 3 RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE PROSPECTUS ............................................................................................. 14 4 GENERAL INFORMATION................................................................................................................. 15 4.1 The approval of this Prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority ......................................... 15 4.2 Other important investor information ............................................................................................ 15 4.3 Financial and other information .................................................................................................. 15 4.4 Cautionary note regarding Forward-lookingStatements........................................................................ 15 5 DIVIDENDS AND DIVIDEND POLICY ................................................................................................... 16 5.1 Dividend policy ................................................................................................................... 16 5.2 Legal constraints on the distribution of dividends............................................................................... 16 5.3 Legal constraints on the purchase of own shares ................................................................................ 16 6 THE ACQUISITION.......................................................................................................................... 16 6.1 Introduction........................................................................................................................ 16 6.2 Rig Purchase Agreement.......................................................................................................... 16 6.3 The completed Private Placement and Listing of Private Placement Securities ............................................... 17 6.4 Dilution ............................................................................................................................ 17 7 BUSINESS OF THE GROUP ................................................................................................................ 18 7.1 Company information............................................................................................................. 18 7.2 The Group's business.............................................................................................................. 18 7.3 Board of Directors ................................................................................................................ 18 7.4 Management ....................................................................................................................... 19 7.5 Audit committee................................................................................................................... 19 7.6 Compensation committee ......................................................................................................... 19 7.7 Nomination committee............................................................................................................ 19 7.8 Major shareholders ................................................................................................................ 19 8 CAPITALISATION AND INDEBTEDNESS............................................................................................... 20 8.1 Capitalisation ...................................................................................................................... 20 8.2 Indebtedness ....................................................................................................................... 21 8.3 Working capital statement ........................................................................................................ 21 8.4 Contingent and indirect indebtedness ............................................................................................ 21 8.5 Material change in financial position ............................................................................................ 21 8.6 State aid............................................................................................................................ 21 8.7 Financial effects of the Acquisition and the acquisition of Deep Driller 7..................................................... 21 9 TREND INFORMATION .................................................................................................................... 22 9.1 Most significant recent trends .................................................................................................... 22 9.2 Known trends, uncertainties, demands, commitments or events................................................................ 22 9.3 Short and long-term financial and non-financial business strategy and objectives ............................................ 23 10 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................ 23 10.1 Advisors ........................................................................................................................... 23 10.2 Governing law and jurisdiction................................................................................................... 23 10.3 Incorporated by reference......................................................................................................... 23 11 DEFINITIONS AND GLOSSARY .......................................................................................................... 24 3 Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - EU recovery prospectus 1 SUMMARY Introduction and warning Warning.............................................. This summary should be read as an introduction to the Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the Securities should be based on a consideration of the Prospectus as a whole by the investor. An investment in the Company's Securities involves inherent risk and the investor could lose all or part of its invested capital. Where a claim relating to the information contained in this Prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor might, under national law, have to bear the costs of translating the Prospectus before the legal proceedings are initiated. Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the summary including any translation thereof, but only where the summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, or where it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in such securities. The Company...................................... Shelf Drilling, Ltd. is an exempted company, limited by shares and incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands pursuant to the Cayman Islands Companies Act (as amended) (the "Cayman Islands Companies Act"). The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 14 August 2012, and has registration number 271054, and its LEI is 549300PTFC72J38UQF59. The Company's business address is One JLT, Floor 12, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, P.O. Box 212201, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the Company's main telephone number at that address is +971 4 567 3400. The Group's website can be found at https://www.shelfdrilling.com/. ISIN .................................................... The New Securities will be registered in book-entry form in the VPS under ISIN KYG236271055. Competent authority ........................... The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw.: Finanstilsynet), with registration number 840 747 972 and registered address at Revierstredet 3, N-0151 Oslo, Norway, and with telephone number +47 22 93 98 00 has reviewed and, on 5 August 2022, approved this Prospectus. Key information on the issuer Principal business activities ............... The Group is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor engaged in the provision of equipment and services for the drilling, completion and well maintenance of shallow water offshore oil and natural gas wells.2 The Group is primarily engaged in development and workover activity on producing assets in shallow water, currently with a sole focus on operations in water depths of up to 375 feet. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Company's drilling fleet consists of 31 independent legs and cantilever ("ILC") jack-up rigs. The Group also intends to acquire 5 additional jack-up rigs. Further information regarding the Group's rigs is available at https://www.shelfdrilling.com/our-fleet/. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic and global measures taken to combat it since 2020 has introduced unprecedented disruptions to global economic on the Company's business ................. activities, reduced demand for oil and gas products, and risks to the Company's employees and operations. Rapid spread of COVID-19 and worldwide lockdowns had profound impact on the physical and mental health of rig crews as personnel movement and the Company's ability to rotate offshore crew became severely limited in order to keep the rigs infection-free. Steep decline in crude oil demand and the associated oil price crash in 2020 also triggered immediate responses from oil and gas producers globally, whereby a large number of contracts with offshore drilling contractors were prematurely terminated, temporarily suspended or renegotiated, including a few with the Company's rigs. The Company was well-positioned at the onset of the pandemic with a robust IT infrastructure to support remote work for the onshore staff, and in collaboration with customers and local authorities, implemented steadfast measures to mitigate the health risks of its high national content offshore employees and ensure business continuity. In addition, the Company rationalized its cost and capital structure through means such as divesting 6 of its non-contracted rigs, deferring or cutting expenses where possible, and simplifying its debt structure, so as to ensure cash liquidity and position itself to capitalize on the upcoming opportunities in a market recovery. Key information on the securities Type, class, par value, currency and The Company has one class of shares in issue: Common Shares. Each of the Common Shares carries one vote at any general meeting of the ISIN .................................................... Company. The Common Shares have been issued pursuant to the Cayman Islands Companies Act and the Articles of Association and the beneficial interests pertaining to the Common Shares (i.e. the Existing Securities) are, and the New Securities will be, registered in book-entry form in the VPS under ISIN KYG236271055. The underlying Common Shares are issued in USD. The Securities are issued in NOK. Investors in the Private Placement have received depository receipts, with each such depository receipt representing entitlement to one Common Share in the Company. This Prospectus has been prepared for the Listing of the New Securities, which are depository receipts for 11,156,568 underlying Common Shares in the Company. The VPS Registrar will issue the New Securities shortly after the date of this Prospectus. The VPS Registrar is DNB Bank ASA, Verdipapirservice with registered office at Dronning Eufemias Gate 30, N-0021 Oslo, Norway. The underlying Common Shares of the Company are recorded in the Company's shareholders' register in the Cayman Islands, maintained by Centralis Cayman Limited. Transfer restrictions ........................... The Securities are freely transferable. The Articles of the Company do not provide for any restrictions on the transfer of Securities or a right of first refusal for the Securities. Security transfers are not subject to approval by the Board of Directors. Dividend and dividend policy ............. The Company does not intend to declare or pay any dividends to holders of Common Shares, including Securities, in the near future. Key information on the admission to trading on a regulated market Terms and conditions of the offer of Not applicable. There is no offer of Securities in connection with the Listing. securities ............................................ Admission to trading........................... It is expected that the New Securities will commence trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on or about 5 August 2022. Reasons for the Listing ....................... This Prospectus has been prepared in order to facilitate the listing of the New Securities on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Dilution .............................................. The following table shows a comparison of participation in the Company's share capital and voting rights for existing shareholders before and after the issuance of the Private Placement Securities: Prior to the Subsequent to the Private Placement Private Placement Number of Securities each with a par value of USD 0.01 137,115,793 175,515,793 % dilution .................................................................................... 21.9% Based on numbers of jack-up rigs owned and operated by the Group. 4 Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - EU recovery prospectus RISK FACTORS An investment in the Company, thus the Securities, involves inherent risk. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors and all information contained in this Prospectus, including the Financial Information and related notes incorporated by reference hereto. The risks and uncertainties described in this Section 2 are the material known risks and uncertainties faced by the Group as of the date hereof, and represents those risk factors that the Company believes to represent the most material risks for investors when making their investment decision in the Securities. An investment in the Company is suitable only for investors who understand the risks associated with this type of investment and who can afford to lose all or part of their investment. The risk factors included in this Section 2 are presented in a limited number of categories, where each risk factor is placed in the most appropriate category based on the nature of the risk it represents. Within each category, the risk factors deemed most material for the Group, taking into account their potential negative effect for the Company and its subsidiaries and the probability of their occurrence, are set out first. This does not mean that the remaining risk factors are ranked in order of their materiality or comprehensibility, nor based on a probability of their occurrence. The absence of negative past experience associated with a given risk factor does not mean that the risks and uncertainties in that risk factor are not genuine and potential threats, and they should therefore be considered prior to making an investment decision. If any of the following risks were to materialize, either individually, cumulatively or together with other circumstances, it could have a material adverse effect on the Group and/or its business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and/or prospects, which may cause a decline in the value and trading price of the Securities, resulting in loss of all or part of an investment in the Securities. Additional factors of which the Company is currently unaware, or which it currently deems not to be risks, may also have corresponding negative effects. The Covid-19 pandemic, including the aftermath of the pandemic, may adversely affect the likeliness and/or materiality of the risk factors presented in this Section 2, and could also impose additional risks that have not yet been identified by the Company or which are not considered as material risks at the date of this Prospectus. 2.1 Risk related to an investment in Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Ltd. 2.1.1 Risks related to Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Ltd. in connection with the Acquisition and in general. The Company's currently wholly owned subsidiary, Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Ltd. ("SDNS"), has entered into an agreement with Noble Corporation (the "Rig Purchase Agreement") for the acquisition of five jack-up rigs, namely (i) "Noble Hans Deul"; (ii) "Noble Houston Colbert"; (iii) "Noble Lloyd Noble"; (iv) "Noble Sam Hartley", and (v) "Noble Sam Turner" (jointly the "Rigs"), and related contracts and employees (the "Acquisition"). The purpose of the Private Placement is to finance part of the USD 375 million purchase price for the Rigs. SDNS has since its incorporation in 2014 been a dormant company without any business activity. SDNS has no financial or operational history, and it will not commence operations until completion of the Acquisition. Because SDNS does not have any financial or operating history, there is limited information available and uncertainty regarding the evaluation of the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives through SDNS. Following completion of the Acquisition, SDNS' operations will be dependent upon the Company, as its majority shareholder and key service provider of management services under a management agreement contemplated to be entered into with the Company. There can be no guarantee that SDNS' operations will be successful or that the Rigs will generate sufficient income to sustain SDNS' contemplated operations. SDNS may require additional capital and resources in order to carry out the contemplated operations of SDNS. Following the completion of the Acquisition, the business of SDNS will be largely identical to the business of the Company. In relation to the risks related to Cayman Islands related matters, these will also apply to SDNS, including if SDNS should be converted to a Bermuda incorporated entity. 2.1.2 Risks related to the completion of the Acquisition. The completion of the Acquisition is conditional on the satisfaction of various conditions as further set out in the Rig Purchase Agreement, inter alia, approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") of the Acquisition in accordance with section 73 of the Enterprise Act 2002, and other conditions which are dependent on a number of factors beyond the Company's control. There can be no guarantee that the Acquisition will be completed, or completed at the terms set out in the Rig Purchase Agreement. In connection with the Rig Purchase Agreement, SDNS needs to procure approval from the relevant health and safety authorities in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Norway in connection with the safety cases for the rigs under the Rig Purchase Agreement. If the safety cases are not approved prior to completion of the Acquisition, SDNS will indemnify each seller party under the Rig Purchase Agreement for any losses incurred by virtue of a seller party being deemed to be the holder of the operation permit under the relevant regulations. The completion of the Acquisition is also contingent on the merger between the Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling") and Noble Corporation being completed or announced unconditional, this includes that a sufficient number of shareholders of Maersk Drilling has approved the exchange offer for the merger. 2.1.3 Risks related to financing of the Rigs In order to finance the purchase price of the Rigs, SDNS needs to raise around USD 200 million - 225 million in debt financing. There is no guarantee that SNDS will manage to obtain such financing, or that the financing will be on satisfactory terms in line with SDNS' business plan. Furthermore, SDNS needs the USD 80 million in equity capital from the investors in the Private Placement. Settlement of this part of the Private Placement is contemplated in September 2022, and there is an inherent risk that some of the investors in the Private Placement may be unable or unwilling to fulfil their obligation to subscribe for shares in SDNS at that time, in which case SDNS may not be able to complete the Acquisition. 2.1.4 Deposit SDNS has paid a deposit of USD 37.5 million under the Rig Purchase Agreement. SDNS, and indirectly the Company, may lose this deposit in case SDNS fails to complete the Rig Purchase Agreement. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Shelf Drilling Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SHELF DRILLING, LTD. 05:11a SHELF DRILLING : Listing Prospectus PU 05:11a SHELF DRILLING : Approval and Publication of Listing Prospectus PU 04:56a Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - Approval and Publication of Listing Prospectus AQ 07/28 Shelf Drilling Awarded New Contract in India with ONGC AQ 07/28 Shelf Drilling, Ltd. Secures New Contract in India with ONGC CI 07/13 Shelf Drilling Closes Purchase Of Aban Offshore's Jackup Rig MT 07/13 Shelf Drilling Announces Closing of Transaction on Deep Driller 7 Jack-up Rig AQ 07/11 Shelf Drilling - Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider AQ 07/08 Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders AQ 06/30 TRANSCRIPT : Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - Special Call CI