Shelf Drilling : 2024 Secured Notes Offering Memorandum

Shelf Drilling Holdings, Ltd. (the ''Issuer''), a Cayman Islands exempted company and indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Shelf Drilling, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company (the ''Parent'' or ''SDL''), is offering $310 million aggregate principal amount of 8.875% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024 (the ''notes''). The notes will mature on November 15, 2024. Interest will accrue from March 26, 2021, and the Issuer will pay interest on the notes semi-annually in cash in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, commencing on November 15, 2021.

The notes will be senior secured obligations of the Issuer, and will rank equal in right of payment with all of the Issuer's existing and future senior indebtedness and senior in right of payment to all of the Issuer's existing and future subordinated indebtedness. On the issuance date of the notes, each of the Issuer's restricted subsidiaries that are guarantors of the Issuer's 8.25% Senior Unsecured Notes (as defined herein) on the issue date (which will on the issue date include Shelf Drilling RigCo II, Ltd., a subsidiary that is not currently a guarantor of the Issuer's 8.25% Senior Unsecured Notes, recently sold the Shelf Drilling Journey rig and currently holds the net sale proceeds therefrom) will, jointly and severally, fully and unconditionally guarantee the notes on a senior secured basis, except that the Egyptian Subsidiaries (as defined herein) are expected to guarantee the notes after the offering. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior secured basis by each of the Issuer's future direct and indirect restricted subsidiaries, other than any Excluded Subsidiaries (as defined herein). Each of the note guarantees will be a senior secured obligation of the guarantor and will rank equal in right of payment with all existing and future senior indebtedness and senior in right of payment to all existing and future subordinated indebtedness of such guarantors. The Parent will also be a guarantor of payment of the notes on an unsecured basis. The notes and note guarantees by our subsidiaries will be effectively senior to all senior unsecured indebtedness of the Issuer and such guarantors, to the extent of the value of the collateral. The notes and the note guarantees will be structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future indebtedness and other liabilities, including preferred stock and trade payables, of any of the Issuer's subsidiaries that do not guarantee the notes.

The notes and the note guarantees will be secured by a perfected first-priority lien on substantially all assets of the Issuer and the guarantors that are subsidiaries of the Issuer, in each case other than the Excluded Assets (as defined herein) and subject to certain other exceptions and Permitted Liens (as defined herein). See ''Description of notes-Security for the Notes'' and ''Description of notes-Certain Definitions-Permitted Liens.'' At any time prior to March 15, 2022, the Issuer may redeem some or all of the notes at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date, plus a ''make-whole'' premium, as described in this offering memorandum. On or after March 15, 2022, the Issuer may redeem some or all of the notes at the applicable redemption prices set forth in this offering memorandum, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date. At any time prior to March 15 , 2022, the Issuer may also redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the notes using an amount not to exceed the net cash proceeds from certain equity offerings, including those of the Parent, the cash proceeds of which are contributed to common equity of the Issuer, at the redemption price set forth in this offering memorandum, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date. See ''Description of notes-Optional Redemption''.

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined herein), we may be required to make an offer to repurchase all of the notes then outstanding at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the repurchase date. See ''Description of notes-Change of Control Offer.'' If the Issuer or its subsidiaries sell certain assets, under certain circumstances we may be required to offer to purchase the notes at 100% of their aggregate principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the date of purchase. See ''Description of notes-Certain Covenants-Limitation on sales of assets and subsidiary stock.''

See ''Risk factors'' beginning on page 17 for a discussion of certain risks that you should consider in connection with an investment in the notes.

The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or automated dealer quotation system. Currently, there is no public market for the notes. We will not be required to file a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the ''SEC'') for an exchange offer for the notes or to file a registration statement for the notes.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the ''Securities Act'') or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, the initial purchasers named below are selling the notes only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act (''Rule 144A'') and offering and selling the notes to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act (''Regulation S''). See ''Transfer restrictions'' and ''Plan of distribution'' for additional information about eligible offerees and transfer restrictions.

We expect that delivery of the notes to investors will be made on or about March 26, 2021 in book-entry form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company (''DTC'') for the account of its participants, including Euroclear Bank, SA/NV and Clearstream Banking, societe anonyme. See ''Book entry, delivery and form.''

Credit Suisse

DNB Markets

The date of this offering memorandum is March 12, 2021

Shelf Drilling Holdings, Ltd. is a Cayman Islands exempted company. Our registered address is Centralis Cayman Limited, One Capital Place, 3rd Floor, Cayman Islands KY1-1110. Our principal executive offices are located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at One JLT, Floor 12, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, P.O. Box 212201, and our main telephone number is +971 4 567 3400. SDL shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (''OSE'') under the ticker symbol SHLF.

• ''SDHL'' and the ''Issuer'' refer to Shelf Drilling Holdings, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company and indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Shelf Drilling, Ltd.;

• ''we,'' ''us,'' ''our,'' ''SDL,'' the ''Parent'' and the ''Company'' refers to Shelf Drilling, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company and the indirect parent of Shelf Drilling Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries;

• ''Midco'' refers to Shelf Drilling Midco, Ltd.; and

• ''initial purchasers'' refers to the book-running manager and co-manager listed on the cover of this offering memorandum.

Market and industry data

Information contained in this offering memorandum regarding our industry and the markets in which we operate is based on our own internal estimates and research and from third-party sources. Any such information is based on or sourced from third-party sources which we believe to be reliable. Although we believe these third-party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in ''Risk factors.'' These and other factors could cause future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. See ''Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements.''

Trademarks and trade names

We own or have rights to various trademarks, service marks and trade names that we use in connection with the operation of our business. This offering memorandum also contains trademarks, service marks and trade names of third parties, which are the property of their respective owners. Our use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products in this offering memorandum is not intended to, and does not imply, a relationship with us or an endorsement or sponsorship by or of us. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this offering memorandum appear without the ®, TM or SM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks, service marks and trade names.

No review by the Securities and Exchange Commission

The information included in this offering memorandum does not conform in certain cases to information that would be required if this offering were made pursuant to a registration statement filed with the SEC. In addition, this offering memorandum, as well as any other documents related to this offering, will not be reviewed or approved by the SEC, and the indenture governing the notes (the ''indenture'') will not be qualified under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended.

Presentation of financial information

In this offering memorandum, we present the consolidated financial information of the Parent, which has no material assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries, and other than in connection with various financing transactions and intercompany accounts, no material liabilities other than those of the Issuer and its subsidiaries. The Parent conducts all of its operations through the Issuer and its subsidiaries. Although the Parent is not an issuer of the notes, it will guarantee the notes, and its consolidated revenues and results of operations substantially reflect the consolidated revenues and results of operations of the Issuer and its subsidiaries.

Non-GAAP financial measures

We refer in this offering memorandum to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Total Capitalization and Unlevered Discretionary Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These are supplemental financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (''GAAP'') and have important limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are that (i) they do not reflect cost or cash outlays for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) they do not reflect changes in or cash requirements for our working capital needs, (iii) they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt, (iv) they do not reflect period-to-period changes in taxes, income tax expense or the cash necessary to pay income taxes, (v) they do not reflect certain impairments and adjustments for purchase accounting and (vi) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these measures are defined differently by different companies and, accordingly, such measures as used in this offering memorandum may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Total Capitalization and Unlevered Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with

