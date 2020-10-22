Shell Midstream Partners L P : Declares Distribution of $0.46 Per Limited Partner Unit

Log in
10/22/2020 | 08:35am EDT
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (the 'Partnership') announces that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.4600 per limited partner unit for the third quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of 3.4 percent over the distribution paid with respect to the third quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid November 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as of November 3, 2020.

TAX CONSIDERATIONS

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

# # #

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership's assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership's assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

For more information on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and the assets owned by the Partnership, please visit www.shellmidstreampartners.com.

Inquiries: Shell Media Relations Americas: +1 832 337 4355 Shell Investor Relations North America: +1 832 337 2034

Disclaimer

Shell Midstream Partners LP published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 514 M - -
Net income 2020 533 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,45x
Yield 2020 20,0%
Capitalization 3 610 M 3 610 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. Nichols President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. A. Goodfellow Chairman
Alton Greg Smith Vice President-Operations
Shawn J. Carsten Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Margaret C. Montana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.-54.58%3 610
ENBRIDGE INC.-26.34%58 646
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-19.92%39 636
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-39.31%37 357
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-40.81%28 362
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.63%23 422
