Shell Oman Marketing SAOG : Awarded for 'excellence in Industry Partnership With Construction & Infrastructure Sector'

The coveted title recognized Shell Oman's commitment to the Sultanate as a trusted energy partner which provides access to global knowhow, world-class expertise and pioneering fuel products and lubricants solutions that help companies in Oman's construction and infrastructure sector, stay profitable and sustainable, and adds value to Oman's construction and infrastructure businesses by addressing their commercial needs; leveraging its advanced systems and access to Global know-how and resources as well as offering a superior customer experience while accelerating the transition to digitalization and automation.

Shell Oman Marketing Company's Commercial Lubes Manager, Mahmoud Abdullah Al Abri, received the award from His Excellency Dr. Khalfan Al-Shueili, Minister of Housing & Urban Planning, the chief guest for the evening which was hosted by His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani.

Mahmoud Abdullah Al Abri, said, 'Today's award is exemplary of our superior quality lubricants that are developed after years of innovation at our only ISO-certified Lubricants Blending Plant of its kind, located in Mina Al Fahal. The state-of-the-art plant ensures a reliable supply of Made-In-Oman Shell lubricants and solutions that help businesses manage smooth lubrication, increase equipment productivity and reduce total cost of ownership, while avoiding unplanned downtime'.

Shell Oman boasts of a robust portfolio of products and services that are designed to add value to business operations, across industries, including those that need specialized equipment. It also emphasizes on using the right lubricant to attain substantial savings by helping to maximise equipment efficiency, prolong vehicle life and reduce downtime.

At the top of Shell's range of lubricants portfolio for the sector is Shell Rimula. Shell Rimula's adaptive technology gives outstanding wear protection with reduced viscosity for improved fuel economy. Shell Rimula fully synthetic oils are manufactured from 100% synthetic base stock and high-quality additives to achieve higher performance levels than both synthetic technology and mineral oils.

Shell is the number one global lubricant supplier, delivering market-leading lubricants to consumers in over 100 countries. Shell Lubricants brings world-class technological insights to its products, offering the best formulations for companies' vehicles and engines.

Shell is the number one global lubricant supplier, delivering market-leading lubricants to consumers in over 100 countries. Shell Lubricants brings world-class technological insights to its products, offering customers the best formulations for vehicles and equipment alike. It also advocates the need for sustainable growth and encourages a safe, efficient, and responsible approach to business.

The coveted 'Dossier Construction's Infrastructure Awards & Summit' felicitates industry performers, individuals, best practices, technology and project excellence through an awards ceremony; and drive the exchange of knowledge and best practices within the industry. The 2020 event included a knowledge session followed by the awards presentation felicitating the best of the best within the real estate, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. The event was attended by a cross-section of the top officials from the relevant ministries, public & private sector enterprises, industry bodies and members of the media.