Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Muscat Exchange  >  Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG    SOMS   OM0000002275

SHELL OMAN MARKETING COMPANY SAOG

(SOMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange - 12/10
1 OMR   0.00%
08:27aSHELL OMAN MARKETING SAOG : Awarded for 'excellence in Industry Partnership With Construction & Infrastructure Sector'
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shell Oman Marketing SAOG : Awarded for 'excellence in Industry Partnership With Construction & Infrastructure Sector'

12/13/2020 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The coveted title recognized Shell Oman's commitment to the Sultanate as a trusted energy partner which provides access to global knowhow, world-class expertise and pioneering fuel products and lubricants solutions that help companies in Oman's construction and infrastructure sector, stay profitable and sustainable, and adds value to Oman's construction and infrastructure businesses by addressing their commercial needs; leveraging its advanced systems and access to Global know-how and resources as well as offering a superior customer experience while accelerating the transition to digitalization and automation.

Shell Oman Marketing Company's Commercial Lubes Manager, Mahmoud Abdullah Al Abri, received the award from His Excellency Dr. Khalfan Al-Shueili, Minister of Housing & Urban Planning, the chief guest for the evening which was hosted by His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani.

Mahmoud Abdullah Al Abri, said, 'Today's award is exemplary of our superior quality lubricants that are developed after years of innovation at our only ISO-certified Lubricants Blending Plant of its kind, located in Mina Al Fahal. The state-of-the-art plant ensures a reliable supply of Made-In-Oman Shell lubricants and solutions that help businesses manage smooth lubrication, increase equipment productivity and reduce total cost of ownership, while avoiding unplanned downtime'.

Shell Oman boasts of a robust portfolio of products and services that are designed to add value to business operations, across industries, including those that need specialized equipment. It also emphasizes on using the right lubricant to attain substantial savings by helping to maximise equipment efficiency, prolong vehicle life and reduce downtime.

At the top of Shell's range of lubricants portfolio for the sector is Shell Rimula. Shell Rimula's adaptive technology gives outstanding wear protection with reduced viscosity for improved fuel economy. Shell Rimula fully synthetic oils are manufactured from 100% synthetic base stock and high-quality additives to achieve higher performance levels than both synthetic technology and mineral oils.

Shell is the number one global lubricant supplier, delivering market-leading lubricants to consumers in over 100 countries. Shell Lubricants brings world-class technological insights to its products, offering the best formulations for companies' vehicles and engines.

Shell is the number one global lubricant supplier, delivering market-leading lubricants to consumers in over 100 countries. Shell Lubricants brings world-class technological insights to its products, offering customers the best formulations for vehicles and equipment alike. It also advocates the need for sustainable growth and encourages a safe, efficient, and responsible approach to business.

The coveted 'Dossier Construction's Infrastructure Awards & Summit' felicitates industry performers, individuals, best practices, technology and project excellence through an awards ceremony; and drive the exchange of knowledge and best practices within the industry. The 2020 event included a knowledge session followed by the awards presentation felicitating the best of the best within the real estate, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. The event was attended by a cross-section of the top officials from the relevant ministries, public & private sector enterprises, industry bodies and members of the media.

Disclaimer

Shell Oman Marketing SAOG published this content on 13 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 13:26:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SHELL OMAN MARKETING COMPANY SAOG
08:27aSHELL OMAN MARKETING SAOG : Awarded for 'excellence in Industry Partnership With..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 372 M 966 M 966 M
Net income 2020 3,00 M 7,79 M 7,79 M
Net Debt 2020 16,0 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 100 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart SHELL OMAN MARKETING COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL OMAN MARKETING COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,14 OMR
Last Close Price 1,00 OMR
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammed Mahmood Sakhi Al-Balushi Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Mark Breeze Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Fong Chief Financial Officer
Shabib bin Mohammed Saif Al-Darmaki Vice Chairman
Ishaq Zaid Khalifa Al-Mawali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHELL OMAN MARKETING COMPANY SAOG-16.67%260
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-9.93%4 950
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.-28.73%4 948
PARKLAND CORPORATION-12.37%4 904
MURPHY USA INC.7.11%3 580
VIVO ENERGY PLC-32.85%1 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ