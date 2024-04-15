April 15, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

BOARD MEETING

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (or soon after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company) at Karachi to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2024 and for declaration of any entitlement or other corporate action as may be decided by the Board.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Wednesday, April 17, 2024 to Friday, April 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5. 6. 1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Shell Pakistan Limited

Lalarukh Hussain-Shaikh

Company Secretary