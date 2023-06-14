Advanced search
    SHEL   PK0016701010

SHELL PAKISTAN LIMITED

(SHEL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
82.95 PKR   +4.71%
06:11aShell Pakistan : Re-Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company
PU
06:05aShell Pakistan : Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors
PU
05:10aShell to Sell Pakistan Unit Stake
MT
Shell Pakistan : Re-Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company

06/14/2023 | 06:11am EDT
June 14, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Re-Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to our letter of board meeting (other than financial results) dated June 7, 2023, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has re-appointed Mr. Waqar I. Siddiqui as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a term of 3 years with effect from June 14, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Shell Pakistan Limited

Lalarukh Hussain-Shaikh

Company Secretary

Cc: Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad

Disclaimer

Shell Pakistan Limited published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:10:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
