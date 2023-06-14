Shell Pakistan : Re-Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company

June 14, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Re-Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to our letter of board meeting (other than financial results) dated June 7, 2023, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has re-appointed Mr. Waqar I. Siddiqui as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a term of 3 years with effect from June 14, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Shell Pakistan Limited

Lalarukh Hussain-Shaikh

Company Secretary

Cc: Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad