Director's Review Report

For the the nine months ended September 30, 2023

Dear Shareholders,

The Directors of the Company are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim ﬁnancial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Since last year, the Company has been facing signiﬁcant disruptions from external factors, such as unprecedented Rupee devaluation, rising inﬂation, and ongoing macroeconomic instability. These economic challenges resulted in a slow-down in economic activity, signiﬁcant reduction in industry fuel demand and heightened risks to supply security. Demand was suppressed primarily due to elevated prices, coupled with political and economic unrest and the widespread availability of smuggled products.

Despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges in the country, the Company successfully delivered a proﬁt after tax of PKR 6,450 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company continued its focus on business performance, safety of people and protection of the environment and remained committed towards operational excellence, while keeping costs at a manageable level. The ﬁnancial result also reﬂects the impact of one-off technical service fee relief received from Shell International Petroleum Company.

The proﬁt for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, after providing for administrative, marketing and distribution expenses, ﬁnancial and other charges amount to:

Rupees in Million Proﬁt before taxation 11,587 Taxation (5,137) Net proﬁt for the period ended September 30, 2023 6,450 Rupees Earnings per share - basic and diluted 30.14

Appropriations and movement in reserves have been disclosed in the condensed interim Statement of Changes in Equity on page 08 of the condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.

As per the announcement made by the Company to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on June 14, 2023, Shell Petroleum Company Limited, United Kingdom (the Immediate Parent of the Company) which is a subsidiary of Shell Plc, informed the Board of Directors of its intent to sell its shareholding of 77.42% in the Company. SPL has been informed that SPCo is carrying out a targeted sales process which will require further due diligence and discussions with potential buyers, and at this stage is seeing strong interest from both international and domestic parties. Any sale by SPCo of its shares in SPL remains subject to the execution of binding documentation and the subsequent receipt of regulatory approvals.

The Company continues to be at the forefront of the industry in Pakistan in ensuring safe operations across the business and playing an industry leading role in terms of safety advocacy.

Macro-economic challenges

The Company's ﬁnancial results continue to be adversely impacted by the ongoing economic challenges, coupled with long overdue Government receivables of PKR 5,331 million. During the nine months period, PKR has devalued by ~27% against USD resulting in signiﬁcant exchange loss for the Company.

Despite these challenges, the Company acknowledges and welcomes the Government's recent decision to increase industry margins and take robust measures to combat black market activities, which are aimed at stabilizing the currency. The Company looks forward to further proactive steps from the Government to support the recovery of the industry and contribute to the overall stabilization of the economy.

Lubricants

Shell Lubricants continues to perform well in a highly challenging environment, as is evident via consistent market shares in a declining industry. Focusing on building business in consumer, mechanic and trade - segments, Lubricants launched multifold brand campaigns - including a partnership with KFC on Helix, the celebration of mechanics around the World Mechanics Day, Advance workshops for motorcycle mechanics and Rimula's campaign at trucking hubs across the country. In the B2B ambit, the Company recorded milestones in sectors like ﬂeet, construction, sugar and tapped into new sectors such as cosmetics; with a keen look at opportunities which can further boost the pipeline.