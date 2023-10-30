Driven to
Deliver
Shell Pakistan Limited
Quarterly Report
September 2023
This page is blank intentially
Company
Information
Board of Directors
Chief Executive
Audit Committee
Human Resource and Remuneration Committee
Company Secretary
Registered Ofﬁce
Auditors
Legal Advisors
Registrar & Share
Registration Ofﬁce
Zain K. Hak (Chairperson) Waqar I. Siddiqui
Raﬁ H. Basheer
Parvez Ghias
Imran R. Ibrahim
Madiha Khalid
Zaffar A. Khan
John King Chong Lo
Zarrar Mahmud
Amir R. Paracha
Badaruddin F. Vellani
Waqar I. Siddiqui
Imran R. Ibrahim (Chairperson)
Raﬁ H. Basheer
Badaruddin F. Vellani
Zaffar A. Khan (Chairperson)
Parvez Ghias
Waqar I. Siddiqui
Zain K. Hak
Lalarukh Hussain - Shaikh
Shell House
6, Ch. Khaliquzzaman Road
Karachi-75530
Pakistan
EY Ford Rhodes
Vellani & Vellani
Advocates & Solicitors
FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Ltd.
8-F, next to Hotel Faran, Nursery Block-6, P.E.C.H.S. Shahra-e-FaisalKarachi-75400
02 SHELL PAKISTAN LIMITED
Director's Review Report
For the the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Dear Shareholders,
The Directors of the Company are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim ﬁnancial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Since last year, the Company has been facing signiﬁcant disruptions from external factors, such as unprecedented Rupee devaluation, rising inﬂation, and ongoing macroeconomic instability. These economic challenges resulted in a slow-down in economic activity, signiﬁcant reduction in industry fuel demand and heightened risks to supply security. Demand was suppressed primarily due to elevated prices, coupled with political and economic unrest and the widespread availability of smuggled products.
Despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges in the country, the Company successfully delivered a proﬁt after tax of PKR 6,450 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company continued its focus on business performance, safety of people and protection of the environment and remained committed towards operational excellence, while keeping costs at a manageable level. The ﬁnancial result also reﬂects the impact of one-off technical service fee relief received from Shell International Petroleum Company.
The proﬁt for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, after providing for administrative, marketing and distribution expenses, ﬁnancial and other charges amount to:
Rupees in Million
Proﬁt before taxation
11,587
Taxation
(5,137)
Net proﬁt for the period ended September 30, 2023
6,450
Rupees
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
30.14
Appropriations and movement in reserves have been disclosed in the condensed interim Statement of Changes in Equity on page 08 of the condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
As per the announcement made by the Company to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on June 14, 2023, Shell Petroleum Company Limited, United Kingdom (the Immediate Parent of the Company) which is a subsidiary of Shell Plc, informed the Board of Directors of its intent to sell its shareholding of 77.42% in the Company. SPL has been informed that SPCo is carrying out a targeted sales process which will require further due diligence and discussions with potential buyers, and at this stage is seeing strong interest from both international and domestic parties. Any sale by SPCo of its shares in SPL remains subject to the execution of binding documentation and the subsequent receipt of regulatory approvals.
The Company continues to be at the forefront of the industry in Pakistan in ensuring safe operations across the business and playing an industry leading role in terms of safety advocacy.
Macro-economic challenges
The Company's ﬁnancial results continue to be adversely impacted by the ongoing economic challenges, coupled with long overdue Government receivables of PKR 5,331 million. During the nine months period, PKR has devalued by ~27% against USD resulting in signiﬁcant exchange loss for the Company.
Despite these challenges, the Company acknowledges and welcomes the Government's recent decision to increase industry margins and take robust measures to combat black market activities, which are aimed at stabilizing the currency. The Company looks forward to further proactive steps from the Government to support the recovery of the industry and contribute to the overall stabilization of the economy.
Lubricants
Shell Lubricants continues to perform well in a highly challenging environment, as is evident via consistent market shares in a declining industry. Focusing on building business in consumer, mechanic and trade - segments, Lubricants launched multifold brand campaigns - including a partnership with KFC on Helix, the celebration of mechanics around the World Mechanics Day, Advance workshops for motorcycle mechanics and Rimula's campaign at trucking hubs across the country. In the B2B ambit, the Company recorded milestones in sectors like ﬂeet, construction, sugar and tapped into new sectors such as cosmetics; with a keen look at opportunities which can further boost the pipeline.
QUARTERLY REPORT SEPTEMBER 2023 03
Mobility (formerly Retail)
The Mobility business continues to lead in providing best-in-class customer value proposition for more customers across the country by introducing 19 new sites and modernizing its existing network, while promoting safe refueling, easy payment solutions and introducing customer-centric programs.
Shell became the ﬁrst in the industry to introduce Voice of Customer program in Pakistan which enables customers to provide real time feedback through QR codes placed on the sites. So far more than 30,000+ responses have been received that gives Shell valuable insights to continuously keep improving customer service.
Mobility Visual Identify (MVI) is the visual experience for our customers that is being introduced globally and our teams are proud to introduce the latest brand identity in Pakistan. MVI is developed to reﬂect the evolution of the Shell brand through innovation & improved services, it modernizes the sites and conveys a more welcoming guest-centric mindset while also emphasizing our industry leading Non-Fuel Retailing offers.
Shell's safety initiative "Ehtiyaat Bunay Hifazat" received nearly 82 million views on television, along with 230 million+ views on social media in what was an industry-leading campaign on safety. OGRA recognized the industry efforts in promoting refuelling safety among two and three wheelers, trailblazed by Shell's initiative.
The campaign, "Keep Driving, Keep Winning" was launched for Shell V-Power and Shell Helix customers across the top 97 retail stations in Pakistan, rewarding our customers for choosing Shell.
Shell Pakistan joined hands with Jazz Cash & Easypaisa to enable quick and easy payments to accelerate digital payments.
Mobility also demonstrated remarkable growth in its Convenience Retail (CR) business in Pakistan. This success is attributed to our strategic endeavors and commitment to excellence. The Company expanded its network with 14 new Shell Select stores, while further developing its On-Demand Delivery to deliver two times growth versus last year, showcasing relevance and scalability of the CR business in the quick-commerce space. The CR business's focus remains towards developing new value streams for the business and delivering worldclass customer journeys.
Environmental, Social and Governance
Shell Pakistan initiated two eco-friendly and sustainable solutions on plastic reusability. By recycling discarded Shell lubricant bottles, Shell Pakistan constructed a plastic infused road, 730 feet long and 60 feet wide on which Shell House is located in Karachi. This is a purpose-built solution which beneﬁts neighboring residents, schools, church community and Shell. The initiative was covered by local and international media. The other initiative is a collaboration with a Shell Tameer alumni, Concept Loop, a tech-basedstart-up converting plastic waste into building materials, who deployed pavers at a Shell retail site in Karachi. This successful initiative can be replicated at other retail sites planned for renovation and construction.
Crop stubble burning is one of the biggest contributor of smog in South Asia. UN reported agricultural waste burning contributes to 20% of air pollution emissions (2018). Our economy too, is heavily dependent on traditional agricultural technology. Shell Pakistan worked with local farmers in collaboration with National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), to transform agricultural waste into valuable biochar - a product that can potentially improve soil health. Biochar is produced through the process of pyrolysis - thermal decomposition of biomass in an oxygen-controlled environment. This process releases little to no contaminating fumes and is a sustainable way to get rid of agricultural waste. The results of the pilot project are optimistic. The soil characteristic such as PH levels, organic matter, potassium and phosphorus improved substantially, which led to an increase in land yield by a signiﬁcant 50%. Through this project, biochar technology presents an opportunity to signiﬁcantly reduce emissions associated with agricultural waste burning, as well as beneﬁt soil health.
Shell Tameer continues to play a keen role in upskilling and recognizing young entrepreneurs. Tameer completed 22 sessions across Pakistan engaging universities and incubation centers, training over 700 individuals which included 560 startups. Students were trained on the basics of entrepreneurship and were invited to participate in the 10th Tameer Award 2023. This year, the awards expanded reach and tapped Gilgit Baltistan, welcoming bright talent into the pool of entrepreneurs, and to compete with students of metro cities.
Shell Pakistan engaged with fence line community schools of Kemari and Chaklala to share concepts of road safety. Students were engaged in a series of fun activities - story telling, art contest, quiz competition, distribution of 'Once upon a Road,' a book for young readers published by Shell Pakistan, to raise awareness on road safety. The school management found the engagements highly valuable to raise basic civic sense among young minds.
04 SHELL PAKISTAN LIMITED
Going forward
The macroeconomic environment remains challenging for the industry in near term, owing to currency ﬂuctuation, oil price volatility and the general uncertain economic outlook of the Country.
Despite these challenges, the management and the Board of Directors remain committed in ensuring that the Company's ﬁnancial position is further strengthened, a Goal-Zero approach in safety performance is maintained and that the company continues to play a responsible role in society.
Composition of the Board
Total Number of Directors
Male: 10 Female: 01
Independent Directors
04
Non-Executive Directors
04
Executive Directors
03
We would like to take the opportunity to thank shareholders, customers, employees and all other stakeholders for their dedication, sustained support, and trust in the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Zain K. Hak
Waqar I. Siddiqui
Chairperson
Chief Executive
Karachi: October 18, 2023
QUARTERLY REPORT SEPTEMBER 2023 05
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
As at September 30, 2023
ASSETS
Note
Non-Current Assets
Unaudited
Audited
September 30,
December 31,
2023----------- (Rupees '000)
-----------2022
Property, plant and equipment
5
Right-of-use assets
Intangible assets
Long-term investments
6
Long-term loans
Long-term deposits and prepayments
Deferred taxation
Current Assets
Stock-in-trade
7
Trade debts
18.4
Loans and advances
Short-term deposits and prepayments
Other receivables
8
Bank balances
9
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
10
Share premium
General reserves
Unappropriated proﬁt
Remeasurement of post-employment beneﬁts - actuarial loss
Unrealized loss on remeasurement of equity investment classiﬁed as
fair value through other comprehensive income
Total equity
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Asset retirement obligation
Long-term provisions
Long-term lease liabilities
Provision for post-retirement medical beneﬁts
Current Liabilities
11
Trade and other payables
Advances received from customers (contract liabilities)
Unclaimed dividend
Unpaid dividend
Accrued mark-up
Taxation - net
Current portion of long-term provisions
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
Contingencies and commitments
12
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
The annexed notes 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
22,228,554
6,429,4275,599,869-
69,135
320,239
843,529
35,490,753
61,208,022
6,430,738
77,155
84,973
6,615,736
15,156,611
89,573,235
125,063,988
2,140,246
11,991,012
207,002
7,259,579
(543,266)
(5,000)
21,049,573
367,087
2,950,169
6,274,463
178,788
9,770,507
85,820,550
2,566,147
250,187
3,826,186454,565-
603,832
722,441
94,243,908
125,063,988
20,579,301
6,453,393
2,101
5,198,192
51,163
220,100
780,010
33,284,260
42,921,597
5,910,061
62,784
535,584
8,216,986
10,801,097
68,448,109
101,732,369
2,140,246
11,991,012
207,002
807,101
(543,266)
(5,000)
14,597,095
321,113
2,923,281
5,945,991
178,788
9,369,173
73,703,492
1,442,366
278,892
508,954
2,848
882,792
236,964
709,793
77,766,101
101,732,369
Zarrar Mahmud
Waqar I. Siddiqui
Imran R. Ibrahim
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Chief Executive
Director
06 SHELL PAKISTAN LIMITED
Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended
Quarter ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Note
---------------------------------------------------------------2023
2022 (Rupees '000) 2023---------------------------------------------------------------
2022
Sales
325,665,500
307,921,601
110,247,969
109,437,385
Other revenue
897,120
535,687
255,983
210,771
326,562,620
308,457,288
110,503,952
109,648,156
Sales tax
(5,390,835)
(5,248,092)
(1,425,954)
(1,531,921)
Net revenue
321,171,785
303,209,196
109,077,998
108,116,235
Cost of products sold
(291,563,388)
(270,053,828)
(97,660,827)
(102,892,340)
Gross proﬁt
29,608,397
33,155,368
11,417,171
5,223,895
Distribution and marketing expenses
(8,798,132)
(10,107,157)
(3,284,990)
(5,810,081)
Administrative expenses
(6,916,045)
(5,664,629)
(1,922,699)
(2,128,285)
Other expenses
13
(13,492,211)
(12,315,539)
(545,526)
(3,473,970)
Other income
14
12,740,424
973,480
521,815
(109,907)
Operating proﬁt / (loss)
13,142,433
6,041,523
6,185,771
(6,298,348)
Finance costs
15
(1,954,502)
(1,043,801)
(782,068)
(559,055)
11,187,931
4,997,722
5,403,703
(6,857,403)
Share of proﬁt of associate - net of tax
6
399,570
617,546
146,204
13,524
Proﬁt/ (loss) before taxation
11,587,501
5,615,268
5,549,907
(6,843,879)
Taxation
16
(5,137,131)
(2,751,371)
(2,639,488)
2,199,746
Net proﬁt/ (loss) for the period
6,450,370
2,863,897
2,910,419
(4,644,133)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently
reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss
Share of other comprehensive income / (loss)
2,108
(38,914)
-
-
of associate - net of tax
6
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
for the period
6,452,478
2,824,983
2,910,419
(4,644,133)
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Rupees '000) ---------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings / (loss) per share - basic and diluted
30.14
13.38
13.60
(21.70)
The annexed notes 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Zarrar Mahmud
Waqar I. Siddiqui
Imran R. Ibrahim
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Chief Executive
Director
QUARTERLY REPORT SEPTEMBER 2023 07
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Capital
Revenue reserve
reserve
Share
Share
General
Unappropriated
Remeasurement
Unrealised loss
Total
capital
premium
reserves
proﬁt
of
on
post-employment
remeasurement
beneﬁts -
of equity
actuarial loss
investments
Balance as at December 31, 2021 (Audited)
2,140,246
Net proﬁt for the period
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
Balance as at September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
2,140,246
Balance as at December 31, 2022 (Audited)
2,140,246
Net proﬁt for the period
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
11,991,012
-
-
-
11,991,012
11,991,012
-
-
-
(Rupees '000)
207,002
1,587,146
(598,930)
-
2,863,897
-
-
(38,914)
-
-
2,824,983
-
207,002
4,412,129
(598,930)
207,002
807,101
(543,266)
-
6,450,370
-
-
2,108
-
-
6,452,478
-
(5,000) 15,321,476
- 2,863,897
- (38,914)
- 2,824,983
(5,000) 18,146,459
(5,000) 14,597,095
- 6,450,370
- 2,108
- 6,452,478
Balance as at September 30, 2023 (Unaudited)
2,140,246
11,991,012
207,002
7,259,579
(543,266)
(5,000) 21,049,573
The annexed notes 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Zarrar Mahmud
Waqar I. Siddiqui
Imran R. Ibrahim
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Chief Executive
Director
08 SHELL PAKISTAN LIMITED
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash generated from / (used in) operations
Finance costs paid
Interest portion of lease liabilities paid
Income tax paid
Long-term loans and advances
Long-term deposits and prepayments
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Fixed capital expenditure
Proceeds from disposal of operating ﬁxed assets
Dividend received from associate
Interest received on short-term deposits and saving accounts
Net cash used in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Principal portion of lease liabilities paid
Dividends paid
Net cash used in ﬁnancing activities
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Cash and cash equivalents comprise of:
Bank balances
Short term borrowings - secured
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
Note
----------- (Rupees '000) -----------
17
9,343,591
(4,318,498)
(18,883)
(291,513)
(583,158)
(162,209)
(2,257,256)
(2,066,009)
(17,972)
(13,877)
(100,139)
24,068
6,366,183
(6,828,038)
(3,183,998)
(3,155,821)
385,151
705,350
-
23,221
1,198,278
98,477
(1,600,569)
(2,328,773)
(327,006)
(778,728)
(83,094)
-
(410,100)
(778,728)
4,355,514
(9,935,539)
10,801,097
4,973,417
15,156,611
(4,962,122)
15,156,611
737,878
-
(5,700,000)
15,156,611
(4,962,122)
The annexed notes 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Zarrar Mahmud
Waqar I. Siddiqui
Imran R. Ibrahim
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Chief Executive
Director
QUARTERLY REPORT SEPTEMBER 2023 09
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Shell Pakistan Limited published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 04:26:40 UTC.