PDF Report : Shell plc

Shell plc Stock price

Equities

SHEL

GB00BP6MXD84

Integrated Oil & Gas

Delayed London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:18 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Shell plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,656.50 GBX +1.03% -0.64% +14.21%
05:35am BP, Edison, Shell Seek US-EU Intervention in Gas Supplies Dispute with Venture Global LNG MT
Nov. 11 BP, Edison, Shell ask US, EU to intervene in Venture Global LNG dispute RE
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 341 B Sales 2024 * 344 B Capitalization 212 B
Net income 2023 * 25.16 B Net income 2024 * 27.48 B EV / Sales 2023 *
0,73x
Net Debt 2023 * 37.72 B Net Debt 2024 * 30.04 B EV / Sales 2024 *
0,70x
P/E ratio 2023 *
8,62x
P/E ratio 2024 *
7,43x
Employees 91,140
Yield 2023 *
3,95%
Yield 2024 *
4,32%
Free-Float 94.79%
Chart Shell plc

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Shell plc

BP, Edison, Shell Seek US-EU Intervention in Gas Supplies Dispute with Venture Global LNG MT
Europe and New York diverge after hawkish Powell AN
BB Energy, JE Energy win tender to market Guyana's share of oil RE
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Higher Late Thursday Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Thursday Afternoon MT
SHELL : Q3: No surprise, good surprise Alphavalue
Sector Update: Energy MT
Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
Shell Suing Greenpeace Over North Sea Protest Earlier This Year MT
FTSE 100 kicks off day with cautious gain AN
Shell Seeks Damages from Greenpeace for Boarding Oil Production Vessel MT
Shell sues Greenpeace for $2.1 million after boarding oil vessel RE
Analyst Recommendations on Shell plc

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Chevron, Ebay, Quanta Services, UPS...
Berenberg Lifts Shell PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
SHELL (NEU) : Berenberg remains its Buy rating ZD
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Best Buy, Diageo, Eli Lilly, Estee Lauder, Home Depot...
Press releases Shell plc

Transaction in Own Shares GL
Publication of Prospectus GL
Transaction in Own Shares GL
Shell sues Greenpeace: "no more actions on our infrastructure" AQ
News in other languages on Shell plc

ING verhoogt koersdoel Shell
Et à la fin, c'est la big tech qui gagne
En Direct des Marchés : Airbus, TotalEnergies, Eramet, Valneva, BAE Systems, Novo Nordisk, Solvay...
EN DIRECTO DESDE LOS MERCADOS: Alfen, ACS, Nokia, Solvay, Schneider, Google, Booking, Exxon, Leonardo, Novo Nordisk...
Bolsa de Madrid: Y al final, ganan las grandes tecnológicas
Quotes and Performance

1 day+1.06%
1 week-0.64%
Current month+0.38%
1 month-2.41%
3 months+10.99%
6 months+10.14%
Current year+14.21%
Highs and lows

1 week
2 567.00
Extreme 2567
2 696.00
1 month
2 567.00
Extreme 2567
2 801.00
Current year
2 149.45
Extreme 2149.4489
2 801.00
1 year
2 149.45
Extreme 2149.4489
2 801.00
3 years
1 171.40
Extreme 1171.4
2 801.00
5 years
878.10
Extreme 878.1
2 811.38
10 years
878.10
Extreme 878.1
2 864.00
Managers and Directors - Shell plc

Managers TitleAgeSince
Wael Sawan CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 49 2021
Sinead Gorman DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 46 1998
Tjerk Huysinga IRC
 Investor Relations Contact - 1988
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Cyrus Taraporevala BRD
 Director/Board Member 56 Mar. 01
Neil Carson BRD
 Director/Board Member 66 2019
Catherine Hughes BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 2017
ETFs positioned on Shell plc

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
SPDR MSCI EUROPE ENERGY UCITS ETF - EUR ETF SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF - EUR
34.08% 1,153 M€ +10.53%
ISHARES MSCI EUROPE ENERGY SECTOR UCITS ETF ACC - EUR ETF iShares MSCI Europe Energy Sector UCITS ETF Acc - EUR
31.35% 133 M€ +8.81% -
ISHARES MSCI EUROPE ENERGY SECTOR UCITS ETF (DIST) - EUR ETF iShares MSCI Europe Energy Sector UCITS ETF (Dist) - EUR
31.35% 3 M€ +3.18% -
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 OIL & GAS UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR ETF iShares STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR
30.47% 937 M€ -.--%
XTRACKERS MSCI EUROPE ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 1C - EUR ETF Xtrackers MSCI Europe Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF 1C - EUR
28.25% 68 M€ -.--%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 2,656.50 +1.03% 4 548 639
23-11-10 2,629.50 +0.55% 8,032,281
23-11-09 2,615.00 +0.71% 15,839,780
23-11-08 2,596.50 -1.12% 21,826,840
23-11-07 2,626.00 -1.78% 9,017,796

Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST

Company Profile

Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Shell plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
32.09USD
Average target price
37.57USD
Spread / Average Target
+17.08%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
+14.21% 212 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Stock Saudi Arabian Oil Company
+15.48% 2164 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+41.46% 171 B $
TOTALENERGIES SE Stock TotalEnergies SE
+7.06% 157 B $
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
+5.17% 96 863 M $
ENI S.P.A Stock Eni S.p.A
+14.65% 52 006 M $
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 50 703 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
+7.82% 42 859 M $
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY Stock Rosneft Oil Company
-.--% 36 133 M $
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. Stock Cenovus Energy Inc.
-4.64% 33 920 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Shell plc - London Stock Exchange
