Shell plc Stock price
SHEL
GB00BP6MXD84
Integrated Oil & Gas
|2,656.50 GBX
|+1.03%
|-0.64%
|+14.21%
|05:35am
|BP, Edison, Shell Seek US-EU Intervention in Gas Supplies Dispute with Venture Global LNG
|MT
|Nov. 11
|BP, Edison, Shell ask US, EU to intervene in Venture Global LNG dispute
|RE
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|341 B
|Sales 2024 *
|344 B
|Capitalization
|212 B
|Net income 2023 *
|25.16 B
|Net income 2024 *
|27.48 B
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,73x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|37.72 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|30.04 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,70x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
8,62x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
7,43x
|Employees
|91,140
|Yield 2023 *
3,95%
|Yield 2024 *
4,32%
|Free-Float
|94.79%
|1 day
|+1.06%
|1 week
|-0.64%
|Current month
|+0.38%
|1 month
|-2.41%
|3 months
|+10.99%
|6 months
|+10.14%
|Current year
|+14.21%
1 week
2 567.00
2 696.00
1 month
2 567.00
2 801.00
Current year
2 149.45
2 801.00
1 year
2 149.45
2 801.00
3 years
1 171.40
2 801.00
5 years
878.10
2 811.38
10 years
878.10
2 864.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Wael Sawan CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|49
|2021
Sinead Gorman DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|46
|1998
Tjerk Huysinga IRC
|Investor Relations Contact
|-
|1988
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Director/Board Member
|56
|Mar. 01
Neil Carson BRD
|Director/Board Member
|66
|2019
Catherine Hughes BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|2017
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|34.08%
|1,153 M€
|+10.53%
|31.35%
|133 M€
|+8.81%
|-
|31.35%
|3 M€
|+3.18%
|-
|30.47%
|937 M€
|-.--%
|28.25%
|68 M€
|-.--%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|2,656.50
|+1.03%
|4 548 639
|23-11-10
|2,629.50
|+0.55%
|8,032,281
|23-11-09
|2,615.00
|+0.71%
|15,839,780
|23-11-08
|2,596.50
|-1.12%
|21,826,840
|23-11-07
|2,626.00
|-1.78%
|9,017,796
Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST
Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).
SectorIntegrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
32.09USD
Average target price
37.57USD
Spread / Average Target
+17.08%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.21%
|212 B $
|+15.48%
|2164 B $
|+41.46%
|171 B $
|+7.06%
|157 B $
|+5.17%
|96 863 M $
|+14.65%
|52 006 M $
|-.--%
|50 703 M $
|+7.82%
|42 859 M $
|-.--%
|36 133 M $
|-4.64%
|33 920 M $