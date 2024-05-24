May 24, 2024 at 07:32 am EDT

May 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and Saudi Aramco are among companies weighing bids for Shell's downstream assets in South Africa, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

South Africa's Sasol Ltd is also considering an offer for the business, which could be valued at more than $800 million, the Bloomberg report said.

"We have been approached by several highly credible parties which cannot be disclosed at this stage," a Shell spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)