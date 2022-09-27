APPEC-Shell sees 2024 global aviation fuel demand return to level before pandemic

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Global aviation fuel
demand is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels of
300 million tonnes per year in the next one to two years, the
head of aviation at Shell said on Tuesday.
Demand in the United States is back at 2019 levels while
Europe's consumption has recovered to more than 80% and is on
track for full recovery in the next year, Shell Aviation
President Jan Toschka told Reuters on the sidelines of the 38th
Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).
"Asia has been a bit more of a bumpy road with markets
opening up and closing down but mostly we expect Asia in
particular, in the next year, to come back, but it might take
another year before we see the full potential of the market," he
said.
However, jet fuel supplies are tightening in Europe with the
European Union's sanctions on Russian oil products kicking in on
Feb. 5, causing the region to import more fuel from the U.S.,
China, India and the Middle East.
"The market needs to buy from refineries further away ...
shipping and rail and all kinds of distribution are under more
stress now with this new kind of routing (of trade)," Toschka
said.
SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL
Shell is considering building two more sustainable aviation
fuel (SAF) plants in the United States, as it aims for renewable
fuel to account for 10% of its global jet sales by 2030, Toschka
said.
One of the projects would utilise the traditional
hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) technology while
Shell hopes to tap on newer technology for the second.
"There are limits to producing products based on HEFA ... we
need to look into cellulosic material, alcohol to jet, less
restricted feedstocks," he said.
Shell may also make a final investment decision for its
Singapore SAF plant by end 2022 or early 2023, which is expected
to come on stream in 2026 with up to half a million tonnes of
SAF produced in the city state, he said.
Meanwhile, its Rotterdam biofuels plant is expected to start
production in 2024 or 2025, Toschka said.
"We will be having more than 2 million tonnes of SAF
annually by 2030," he added.
SAF from airlines and other sectors such as tech companies,
accounting firms and banks, is gradually growing as companies
strive to reduce their carbon footprint, but it's still at a
relatively small percentage of the total aviation fuel market,
he added.
Aviation, accounting for 3% of the world's carbon emissions,
is one of the most difficult forms of transportation to
decarbonise.
To meet net zero goals by 2050, the industry would have to
spend $50 billion a year and build 5,000 SAF plants, Toschka
said.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)