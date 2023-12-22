Shell plc
Equities
SHEL
GB00BP6MXD84
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,566.5 GBX
|+0.37%
|+1.85%
|+10.34%
|06:10pm
|Angola’s OPEC exit has no immediate impact on supply, focus on heavyweights
|03:23pm
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
|MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).
SectorIntegrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
More Ratings
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
32.65 USD
Average target price
38.15 USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.83%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+10.34%
|211 B $
|+13.08%
|2128 B $
|+38.66%
|167 B $
|+6.22%
|161 B $
|+49.76%
|99 898 M $
|-7.62%
|93 334 M $
|+15.07%
|53 833 M $
|-.--%
|50 756 M $
|-0.65%
|41 427 M $
|-.--%
|36 171 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Shell plc - London S.E.
- News Shell plc
- Angola’s OPEC exit has no immediate impact on supply, focus on heavyweights