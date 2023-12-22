Stock SHEL SHELL PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Shell plc

Shell plc

Equities

SHEL

GB00BP6MXD84

Integrated Oil & Gas

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 07:35:06 2023-12-22 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,566.5 GBX +0.37% Intraday chart for Shell plc +1.85% +10.34%
06:10pm Angola’s OPEC exit has no immediate impact on supply, focus on heavyweights Alphavalue
03:23pm Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Friday MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Shell plc

Angola’s OPEC exit has no immediate impact on supply, focus on heavyweights Alphavalue
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Friday MT
Vestas to Supply Turbines for Shell, Eneco's Wind Project in Netherlands MT
YEARENDER-US offshore wind poised for success next year after turbulent 2023 RE
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 22 RE
Shell's Job Cuts Exceed Initial Target MT
Shell Cutting Jobs Beyond Previously-Announced Reductions MT
Shell extends job cuts as CEO seeks to trim costs - Bloomberg News RE
Global markets live: Fedex, Curevac, Shell, Fedex, Alphabet...
Stocks in festive mood after inflation surprise AN
Slowing UK consumer inflation lifts local stocks AN
Shell: investment decision in the Sparta project CF
Rosneft to discuss possible German assets sale with Berlin on Friday - source RE
Shell: green light for Sparta project in the Gulf of Mexico CF
Norwegian November gas output beats forecasts while oil lags RE
Pound falls as UK inflation hits two-year low of 3.9% AN
Shell Gives Go-Ahead for Gulf of Mexico Oil Platform DJ
Shell eyes production from Sparta project in US Gulf of Mexico in 2028 AN
Shell Unit Finalizes Investment Decision for Deep-water Development in US Gulf of Mexico MT
Shell greenlights 15th US Gulf of Mexico oil platform RE
Shell Invests In The Sparta Development In The Gulf Of Mexico RE
Stocks close higher ahead of UK inflation data AN
BP short-lists three internal candidates for CEO, sources say RE
FTSE 100 flat; Eurozone inflation cools to 2.4% AN
Stocks rise as investors pin hopes on US rate cuts AN

Chart Shell plc

Chart Shell plc
More charts

Company Profile

Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , AEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Shell plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
32.65 USD
Average target price
38.15 USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.83%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi.
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
+10.34% 211 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Stock Saudi Arabian Oil Company
+13.08% 2128 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+38.66% 167 B $
TOTALENERGIES SE Stock TotalEnergies SE
+6.22% 161 B $
PETROBRAS Stock Petrobras
+49.76% 99 898 M $
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
-7.62% 93 334 M $
ENI S.P.A Stock Eni S.p.A
+15.07% 53 833 M $
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 50 756 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
-0.65% 41 427 M $
ROSNEFT OIL Stock Rosneft Oil
-.--% 36 171 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Shell plc - London S.E.
  4. News Shell plc
  5. Angola’s OPEC exit has no immediate impact on supply, focus on heavyweights
The Marketscreener team wishes you a Merry Christmas
Discover our services