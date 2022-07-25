Brazil's Unigel to build green hydrogen plant with $120 mln investment

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian chemical maker
Unigel on Monday announced plans to build a green hydrogen plant
in the northeastern state of Bahia, with an initial investment
of $120 million and the goal of making it one of the largest of
its kind in the world.
The plant is expected to start operations by the end of
2023, Unigel said in a statement. The first phase of the project
foresees a production capacity of 10,000 tonnes of green
hydrogen and 60,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year.
Produced with renewable power, green hydrogen has emerged as
an important alternative fuel, drawing attention from several
companies in Brazil as it could potentially cut greenhouse gas
emissions from sectors such as transportation and steel.
The electrolysis process for hydrogen production at the
Bahia plant will be carried out in equipment supplied by
Germany's ThyssenKrupp Nucera, controlled by Thyssenkrupp AG
, totaling 60 megawatts.
Green hydrogen and ammonia produced in the industrial city
of Camacari will be offered to customers looking to decarbonize
their operations, Unigel said.
Earlier this year, Fortescue Future Industries signed a
pre-contract to develop a plant in Pecem while Shell
announced a project in Rio de Janeiro's Acu port.
Unigel said that in a second phase of its Camacari project,
seen happening in 2025, it expects to quadruple the output of
green hydrogen and ammonia.
