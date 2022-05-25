Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/25 11:30:00 am EDT
2368.75 GBX   +0.12%
12:04pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:00pBritish regulator poised to approve Shell North Sea gas project -sources
RE
09:54aTotal's German Leuna refinery reducing Russian crude intake - CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British regulator poised to approve Shell North Sea gas project -sources

05/25/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg

LONDON (Reuters) - A British regulator is expected to approve in the coming days a revised plan by Shell to develop a North Sea gas field, which had been initially rejected on environmental grounds, three sources told Reuters.

Shell released in March its updated environmental development plans for the Jackdaw field to the Britain's Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

Under the new plan, Shell aims to start production from the field, which will supply 6.5% of Britain's gas output, by the second half of 2025.

OPRED had in October, on environmental grounds, rejected the first development plan for the field, which has reserves of between 120 million and 250 million barrels of oil equivalent.

OPRED is expected to give the go-ahead to the new Jackdaw development plans within days, after no significant objections were raised during a public consultation period, two sources told Reuters.

The approval is a major milestone required before Shell decides whether to go ahead with the final investment decision for the field development.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which oversees OPRED, declined to comment. Shell declined to comment.

The process comes as Britain struggles with soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which have led the government to urge domestic producers to boost investment to ramp up domestic oil and gas production.

Shell's new plan changes the way it processes natural gas at the Shearwater hub, to which the Jackdaw field will be connected. Rather than removing all naturally occurring CO2 from the gas offshore, some of it will be exported to the onshore St Fergus terminal where it will be further treated.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.46% 113.37 Delayed Quote.45.50%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.26% 430.8925 Real-time Quote.136.89%
SHEARWATER GROUP PLC 0.00% 117 Delayed Quote.5.88%
SHELL PLC -0.90% 2366 End-of-day quote.45.89%
WTI -0.69% 109.615 Delayed Quote.45.58%
All news about SHELL PLC
12:04pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:00pBritish regulator poised to approve Shell North Sea gas project -sources
RE
09:54aTotal's German Leuna refinery reducing Russian crude intake - CEO
RE
09:31aScotiabank Lists Oil, Gas, E&P Companies That May Increase Dividends
MT
06:29aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 25, 2022
05:06aGroups Ask Shell to Stop Oil Extraction in Nigeria
AQ
02:21aShell Completes Sale of Downstream Business in Russia to Lukoil
DJ
05/25Shell Secures Shareholder Backing for Climate Plan Despite Activist Demonstration
MT
05/24Shell completes planned maintenance at Mars platform in Gulf of Mexico
RE
05/24Transaction in Own Shares
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 366 B - -
Net income 2022 33 510 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,65x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 221 B 221 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 29,62 $
Average target price 33,29 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC45.89%221 379
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.37%2 353 862
TOTALENERGIES SE17.52%145 252
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.54%136 651
EQUINOR ASA43.54%113 341
PJSC GAZPROM-22.57%110 988