CERAWEEK-Trinidad has begun substantive negotiations with Venezuela on gas project

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago has
held substantive talks with Venezuela on developing the
promising Dragon offshore gas field following a U.S.
authorization to begin the long-stalled project, Energy Minister
Stuart Young told Reuters on Thursday.
Young is planning a third visit this month to Caracas to
hold talks with Venezuela's energy minister Tareck El Aissami
and Pedro Rafael Tellechea, president of Venezuelan state-run
oil company PDVSA, he said.
Dragon holds an estimated 4.2 trillion cubic feet of natural
gas. Trindad needs the gas to boost its liquefied natural gas
(LNG) and petrochemical industries. A portion of the country's
Atlantic LNG export facility has been idled due to a lack of
gas.
The two countries have "a relationship of respect," Young
said. They had held talks on developing the field in 2018, which
led to a commercial agreement aiming to bring gas supply to
Trinidad in 2020. But U.S. sanctions halted the effort.
If negotiations go well, gas technically could begin
flowing in two years, he said.
Shell is a partner in the development alongside
Trinidad's National Gas Company, PDVSA and PDVSA gas, he said.
Shell's role has been authorized by Washington, whose approval
was conditioned on
no cash payments to Venezuela
.
The United States in January green-lit the project after
lengthy appeals by Trinidad and its Caribbean neighbors. A
two-year authorization to Trinidad came among several by
President Joe Biden's administration that have eased some
sanctions on Venezuela.
The Dragon field, which lies near the maritime border of the
two nations, is owned by PDVSA, which discovered the gas
reserves and built the field's infrastructure. Its development
has been stalled for over a decade on a lack of investment and
U.S. sanctions.
