CERAWEEK-Trinidad has begun substantive negotiations with Venezuela on gas project

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago has held substantive talks with Venezuela on developing the promising Dragon offshore gas field following a U.S. authorization to begin the long-stalled project, Energy Minister Stuart Young told Reuters on Thursday.

Young is planning a third visit this month to Caracas to hold talks with Venezuela's energy minister Tareck El Aissami and Pedro Rafael Tellechea, president of Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, he said.

Dragon holds an estimated 4.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Trindad needs the gas to boost its liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petrochemical industries. A portion of the country's Atlantic LNG export facility has been idled due to a lack of gas.

The two countries have "a relationship of respect," Young said. They had held talks on developing the field in 2018, which led to a commercial agreement aiming to bring gas supply to Trinidad in 2020. But U.S. sanctions halted the effort.

If negotiations go well, gas technically could begin flowing in two years, he said.

Shell is a partner in the development alongside Trinidad's National Gas Company, PDVSA and PDVSA gas, he said. Shell's role has been authorized by Washington, whose approval was conditioned on

no cash payments to Venezuela

.

The United States in January green-lit the project after lengthy appeals by Trinidad and its Caribbean neighbors. A two-year authorization to Trinidad came among several by President Joe Biden's administration that have eased some sanctions on Venezuela.

The Dragon field, which lies near the maritime border of the two nations, is owned by PDVSA, which discovered the gas reserves and built the field's infrastructure. Its development has been stalled for over a decade on a lack of investment and U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams)