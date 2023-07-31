By Robb M. Stewart

Canada's antitrust regulator has reached an agreement with Shell to resolve concerns over its planned acquisition of gas stations in western Canada from Empire-owned food retailer Sobeys.

The Competition Bureau said Shell agreed to sell assets in each area where the regulator had concerns about competition being lessened or prevented in three markets in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The assets in Brooks, Fort St. John and Mission would be to a buyer or buyers approved by the Commissioner of Competition.

In December, Empire said it would sell 56 retail gas stations to a unit of Shell Canada for about 100 million Canadian dollars ($75.5 million), with the transaction expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

