Deltic Energy PLC - London-based natural resources investor focused on assets in southern North Sea - Receives short period of additional time from Shell UK Ltd, part of Shell PLC, in its capacity as licence operator of P2252 in regard to the Pensacola discovery in the UK North Sea. Deltic has until next week Wednesday to progress discussions with potential counterparties for a possible transaction. Deltic in April said Pensacola was on track to be drilled in 2024.

Current stock price: 13.00 pence each, up 11% Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 48%

