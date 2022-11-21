Advanced search
Director Declaration

11/21/2022 | 09:13am EST
SHELL PLC

 

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Dick Boer, Non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) on November 18, 2022.

 

November 21, 2022

 

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

 

ENQUIRIES

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

 

LEI number of Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

 



