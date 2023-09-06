DIRECTOR DECLARATION

SHELL PLC

 

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Bram Schot, Non-executive Director of the Company, was, on September 6, 2023, appointed to the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA as an independent director.

 

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

 

