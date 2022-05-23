Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Shell plc
  News
  Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/23 10:47:30 am EDT
2387.25 GBX   +2.17%
Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09:23aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 23, 2022
09:23aStarbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years
RE
Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/23/2022 | 10:33am EDT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

May 23, 2022

 

Shell plc announces that on May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), carried out the following transaction in the Company’s ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“Shell plc Shares”). Ed Daniels varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in an Equiniti Nominee Account. As at May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels held 34,152 Shell plc Shares in this Nominee Account.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ed
Last Name(s)Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusStrategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVariation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in an Equiniti Nominee Account. As at May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels held 34,152 Shell plc Shares in this an Equiniti Nominee Account.
CurrencyN/A
Price N/A
Volume34,152
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

 

Volume

Price

Total		 

 

34,152

N/A

N/A
Date of transactionMay 20, 2022
Place of transactionOutside trading venue

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

 

 



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 366 B - -
Net income 2022 33 510 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
