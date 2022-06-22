Log in
Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/22/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

June 22, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below, following the vesting of conditional awards granted on June 18, 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (“PPSA”).

POWERING PROGRESS SHARE AWARD
PDMRVESTING DATESHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Sinead GormanJune 20, 2022SHEL (LSE)56
Ed DanielsJune 20, 2022SHEL (LSE)56

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of award granted in 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (PPSA)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume56
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

56
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction June 20, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ed
Last Name(s)Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusStrategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of award granted in 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (PPSA)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume56
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

56
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction June 20, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


