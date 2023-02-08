Director/PDMR Shareholding

Advanced search
02/08/2023 | 06:13am EST
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 08, 2023

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on February 06, 2023, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has disposed of 150 Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Shell, Unilever (ISIN: CH0470808913), with a nominal value of €1,000 each. These certificates are cash settlement instruments of which payment of a conditional coupon depends for 1/3 on the development of the price of the Shell Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and, as such, is a financial instrument linked to the Shell Shares.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Bram
Last Name(s)Schot
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentLeonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Shell, Unilever with a nominal value of €1,000 each; a financial instrument linked to Shell Shares
Identification CodeCH0470808913
Nature of the transactionDisposal of Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Shell, Unilever (ISIN: CH0470808913), with a nominal value of €1,000 each.
CurrencyEUR
Price €1007.70
Volume150 (with a nominal value of €1,000 each)
Total€151,155.00
Aggregated information

 

Volume

Price

Total		 

150 (with a nominal value of €1,000 each)

€1007.70

€151,155.00
Date of transactionFebruary 06, 2023
Place of transactionOutside of trading venue

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

ENQUIRIES

 

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

 

 

 

 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

 

 


