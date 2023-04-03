Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
April 03, 2023
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 27, 2023 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2022, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of dividend shares acquired
Purchase price per Share
Wael Sawan
30 March 2023
SHELL (AMS)
1,699.63
EUR 26.62
Sinead Gorman
30 March 2023
SHEL (LSE)
409.04
GBP 23.38
Harry Brekelmans
30 March 2023
SHELL (AMS)
1,376.03
EUR 26.62
Ronan Cassidy
30 March 2023
SHEL (LSE)
1,124.28
GBP 23.38
Donny Ching
30 March 2023
SHELL (AMS)
2,882.11
EUR 26.62
Edward Daniels
30 March 2023
SHEL (LSE)
372.04
GBP 23.38
Huibert Vigeveno
30 March 2023
SHELL (AMS)
636.04
EUR 26.62
Zoe Yujnovich
30 March 2023
SHELL (AMS)
743.11
EUR 26.62
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.62
Volume
1,699.63
Total
45,244.15
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
1,699.63 26.62 45,244.15
Date of transaction
30/03/2023
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
23.38
Volume
409.04
Total
9,563.36
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
409.04 23.38 9,563.36
Date of transaction
30/03/2023
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.62
Volume
1,376.03
Total
36,629.92
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
1,376.03 26.62 36,629.92
Date of transaction
30/03/2023
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
23.38
Volume
1,124.28
Total
26,285.67
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
1,124.28 23.38 26,285.67
Date of transaction
30/03/2023
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.62
Volume
2,882.11
Total
76,721.77
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
2,882.11 26.62 76,721.77
Date of transaction
30/03/2023
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Edward
Last Name(s)
Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
23.38
Volume
372.04
Total
8,698.30
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
372.04 23.38 8,698.30
Date of transaction
30/03/2023
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.62
Volume
636.04
Total
16,931.38
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
636.04 26.62 16,931.38
Date of transaction
30/03/2023
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.