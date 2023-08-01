NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
August1, 2023
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Cyrus
Last Name(s)
Taraporevala
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
Currency
USD
Price
$60.6853
Volume
4,875 ADS
Total
$295,840.83
Date of transaction
July28, 2023
Place of transaction
New York
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
