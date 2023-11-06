NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
November 06, 2023
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director – Executive Committee
Initial notification/amendments
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares
Currency
EUR
Price (Average)
€30.961769
Volume
4,396
Total
€136,107.9365
Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
Date of Transaction
03 November 2023
Place of Transaction
Euronext Amsterdam
Full breakdown of transaction
Total Quantity
Price (€)
Total for trade (€)
365
30.97
11304.05
795
30.9675
24619.1625
366
30.975
11336.85
442
30.965
13686.53
214
30.98
6629.72
1,034
30.95
32002.3
365
30.96
11300.4
120
30.96
3715.2
365
30.955
11298.575
330
30.955
10215.15
Total shares traded
Weighted Average price (€)
Total sale value (€)
4,396
30.961769
136,107.9365
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State