Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).