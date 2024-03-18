NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 18, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Charles
Last Name(s)Roxburgh
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyGBP
Price £25.524260
Volume3,000
Total£76,572.78
Aggregated information

 		 

 
Volume3,000
Price£25.524260
Total£76,572.78
Date of transactionMarch 15, 2024
Place of transactionLondon

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.