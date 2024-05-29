Stock SHEL SHELL PLC
Shell plc

Equities

SHEL

GB00BP6MXD84

Integrated Oil & Gas

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:03 2024-05-29 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,802 GBX +0.76% Intraday chart for Shell plc +1.49% +8.94%
EU might crown Qatar LNG over the US under the recently-enacted methane regulation
Global markets live: BHP, Anglo American, Lenovo, Nvidia, Apple...
Latest news about Shell plc

Chart Shell plc

Chart Shell plc
Company Profile

Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.5%): owns, at the end of 2023, 7 refineries worldwide. Shell plc is also involved in the manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (34.4%): operation of a network of more than 47,000 service stations worldwide; - production of electricity from renewable sources (14.1%); - production of liquefied natural gas (11.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2%); - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (14.1%), Europe (23.2%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (31.6%), the United States (22.2%) and Americas (8.9%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-07-31 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Shell plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
35.53 USD
Average target price
40.75 USD
Spread / Average Target
+14.69%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi.
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
+8.94% 227B
ARAMCO Stock Aramco
-11.97% 1,888B
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Stock Exxon Mobil Corporation
+13.08% 453B
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+57.17% 254B
PETROBRAS Stock Petrobras
+1.10% 96.97B
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
-6.72% 84.15B
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 52.92B
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
+27.99% 52.37B
ENI S.P.A Stock Eni S.p.A
-6.27% 50.58B
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. Stock Cenovus Energy Inc.
+26.90% 38.98B
Integrated Oil & Gas
  5. EU might crown Qatar LNG over the US under the recently-enacted methane regulation