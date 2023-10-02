Emirates on Monday announced an agreement with Shell Aviation for the supply of over 300,000 gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel for use at the airline's hub at Dubai International Airport.

No financial details were disclosed.

The SAF delivery is expected to start before the end of the year, the Dubai-based international carrier said in a news release. It will be the first SAF delivery through the Dubai airport fueling system, the airline added.

As part of the agreement, Emirates will track SAF deliveries and related data through the Avelia book-and-claim platform, which uses blockchain technology to provide tracking of the environmental attributes of SAF delivered into fueling networks.

Avelia is backed by Shell Aviation and IT services company Accenture as well as American Express Global Business Travel.

Using the platform, Emirates will purchase the physical SAF and associated environmental attributes to help offset its direct emissions while Shell Corporate Travel will buy the supply chain environmental attributes associated with the same SAF to reduce its business travel footprint.

The deal was announced four months after Emirates created a $200 million research fund focusing on projects that can reduce the impact of fossil fuels in aviation.

In 2021, the aviation sector accounted for over 2% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, having grown faster in recent decades than road, rail or shipping, according to the International Energy Agency.

The aviation industry has set a net-zero target for 2050.

