    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-24 am EDT
2292.50 GBX   -1.08%
04:49pEnergy Transfer signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Shell
RE
02:56pExxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
12:45pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
Energy Transfer signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Shell

08/24/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP will supply 2.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to Shell Plc for 20 years under a deal announced on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY TRANSFER LP 0.90% 12.29 Delayed Quote.48.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.58% 435.4341 Real-time Quote.145.44%
SHELL PLC -1.08% 2292.5 Delayed Quote.42.90%
All news about SHELL PLC
04:49pEnergy Transfer signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Shell
RE
02:56pExxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
12:45pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:28aShell, Equinor Settle Crude Oil Production Lawsuits in Nigeria
MT
08:51aShell, Unions Reach In-Principle Agreement to End Strike, Resume Output at Offshore Aus..
MT
05:49aExclusive-Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner -sou..
RE
05:14aBarclays Keeps Shell At Overweight Rating, Lifts PT
MT
05:04aGrowth fears drag on FTSE 100; AVEVA soars as Schneider mulls buyout
RE
03:23aRelief as Rhine water rises in Germany, but expected to drop again
RE
02:41aSHELL (NEU) : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 B - -
Net income 2022 41 807 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,84x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 198 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 27,47 $
Average target price 33,90 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC42.90%200 091
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY17.99%2 248 208
TOTALENERGIES SE22.70%139 505
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.15%135 006
EQUINOR ASA68.06%130 558
PETROBRAS17.54%91 387