Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Shell plc
News
Summary
SHEL
GB00BP6MXD84
SHELL PLC
(SHEL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
11:35 2022-08-24 am EDT
2292.50
GBX
-1.08%
04:49p
Energy Transfer signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Shell
RE
02:56p
Exxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
12:45p
Transaction in Own Shares
GL
Energy Transfer signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Shell
08/24/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
(Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP will supply 2.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to Shell Plc for 20 years under a deal announced on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ENERGY TRANSFER LP
0.90%
12.29
48.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
1.58%
435.4341
145.44%
SHELL PLC
-1.08%
2292.5
42.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
395 B
-
-
Net income 2022
41 807 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
36 835 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,84x
Yield 2022
3,65%
Capitalization
198 B
197 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,59x
EV / Sales 2023
0,60x
Nbr of Employees
82 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
27,47 $
Average target price
33,90 $
Spread / Average Target
23,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden
Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie
Chairman
Harry Brekelmans
Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh
Deputy Chairman
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC
42.90%
200 091
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
17.99%
2 248 208
TOTALENERGIES SE
22.70%
139 505
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
1.15%
135 006
EQUINOR ASA
68.06%
130 558
PETROBRAS
17.54%
91 387
More Results
