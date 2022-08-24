Energy Transfer signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Shell

HOUSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Energy
Transfer LP on Wednesday said it agreed to supply 2.1
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to Shell
Plc for 20 years.
The deal for supplies from its proposed Lake Charles,
Louisiana, facility comes as demand and prices for LNG are
soaring over Russia's February invasion of Ukraine. LNG prices
at the Dutch hub in Europe this week hit $83 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu), more than twice that of early March.
Shell was an original backer of the facility, which received
U.S. permits in 2015 to produce 16.4 million tonnes per annum
(MTPA) of the superchilled fuel. But the British oil giant quit
the project two years ago as energy markets tumbled during the
coronavirus pandemic.
Energy Transfer more recently has signed a string of
agreements with potential buyers to supply about 8 MPTA. The
Shell agreement anticipates first LNG deliveries under the
contract as early as 2026. U.S. permits for the project were
issued in 2015, but Energy Transfer has not yet reached a
financial greenlight.
