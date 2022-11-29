European power firms at risk as U.S. jumps on bioenergy bandwagon: Maguire

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov 29 (Reuters) - Firms that turn
household, industrial and farm waste into usable energy are on
the radar of international investors this week following the $2
billion acquisition by oil and gas giant Shell of
Danish biogas producer Nature Energy.
Humans have a long history of turning biomass - renewable
organic material from plants and animals - into energy, mainly
by burning wood.
But as pressure mounts on global energy providers to slash
dependence on fossil fuels and increase energy output from
renewable sources, companies that can convert organic matter
into energy look set to have a bright future.
Asia and Europe are the largest and fastest-growing regions
for biomass use and biogas output, and accounted for 44% and
33%, respectively, of electricity generation from bioenergy
sources in 2021, according to data from Ember.
The two regions are also by far the top biomass importers,
and are expected to accelerate biomass demand and bioenergy
output in the coming years.
China, India, South Korea and Japan are all expected to
increase use of biomass in power stations as they phase down use
of dirtier-burning coal.
At the same time, European power producers are expected to
boost use of every alternative to natural gas, supplies of which
have been distorted since Russia's invasion of Ukraine reduced
pipelined gas flows to Europe and triggered a regional energy
crisis that has turbocharged energy transition efforts.
TURNING TIDE?
In contrast to the strong growth seen elsewhere, electricity
output from bioenergy has contracted in North America, shrinking
by 13% since 2015 as lapsed subsidies and increased competition
from solar and wind production sites dealt a heavy blow to
utility-scale biomass in the United States.
However, thanks in part to the recently passed Inflation
Reduction Act, investments in U.S. biomass energy output look
set to climb, especially in areas tied to harnessing gases from
landfills and municipal waste sites that are key sources of
carbon dioxide and methane.
Demand for biomass is also expected to climb from industries
that are under pressure to reduce fossil fuel use and have
subsidies available for energy system upgrades. Industry
accounted for 48% of biomass use in the United States in 2021,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Biomass use to produce transport fuels - which accounted for
31% of biomass consumption in 2021 to make ethanol, biodiesel
and renewable diesel - is also expected to grow thanks to new
subsidies for biofuel storage, blending and production
infrastructure.
Households, which accounted for 10% of biomass demand in
2021, are also expected to increase biomass use thanks to new
tax credits for biomass stoves.
INTERNATIONAL IMPACT
These collective increases in bioenergy investments and
biomass demand in the United States are likely to have
far-reaching consequences for the trade in wood pellets, which
are the primary form of international biomass exports.
The steady decline in U.S. bioenergy production in recent
years helped fuel a rapid rise in wood pellet exports from the
United States, the top global wood pellet exporter in 2021 with
a roughly 26% market share, according to consulting firm
Forest2Market.
U.S. wood pellet exports are hitting new records in 2022,
with total shipments through September topping 6.6 million
tonnes - 12.4% ahead of last year's historic total for the same
period - and valued at more than $1.1 billion, U.S. Department
of Agriculture data shows.
With U.S. demand for biomass set to increase in the coming
years, those export flows are now at risk.
Canada, Vietnam and Russia are also major pellet exporters,
but their collective output totals may struggle to offset any
steep declines in shipments from the United States, which has
the most established supply chains to key markets in Europe.
In addition, many biomass power plants in Europe have spent
years optimising furnaces for use of U.S. wood pellet blends,
and may struggle adapting to other suppliers given the
uncertainty around emissions and furnace efficiency rates when
pellet mixes are changed.
Further, with European nations tightening sanctions against
Moscow in response to its so-called special operations in
Ukraine, European biomass plant operators that already use
Russian pellets may be forced to find other suppliers, further
tightening the supplies of non-Russian pellets.
For European utilities under pressure to ensure stable and
affordable power supplies, significant changes to wood pellet
flows in the coming years pose a fresh challenge on top of the
current gas-led power crisis.
But that same challenge also presents an opportunity for
firms like Nature Energy that are able to produce biomass
supplies from other forms of organic waste and help accelerate
the global energy transition towards renewable power sources.
(Reporting by Gavin Maguire in Littleton, Colo.
Editing by Matthew Lewis)