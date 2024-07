July 4 (Reuters) - Shell PLC:

* REPORTS EVACUATING ALL PERSONNEL AND COMPLETED SAFE SHUT-IN OF PRODUCTION AT PERDIDO ASSET DUE TO HURRICANE BERYL

* REPORTS SAFELY PAUSED SOME OF DRILLING OPERATIONS, BUT THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO OTHER IMPACTS ON PRODUCTION ACROSS THE GULF OF MEXICO DUE TO HURRICANE BERYL

* REPORTS HAVE EVACUATED ALL PERSONNEL AT THEIR WHALE ASSET, WHICH IS NOT SCHEDULED TO BEGIN OPERATIONS UNTIL LATER THIS YEAR