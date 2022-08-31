Exxon, Shell close to selling California oil and gas venture Aera - sources

* Firms in advanced talks to sell Aera oil and gas venture
* Shell has sought to exit aging California operation since
2021
(Restores tag in headline, adds background)
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp
has joined Shell Plc in seeking to divest their
Aera joint venture, and the duo are in advanced talks with a
buyer for the California oil and gas producer, three people with
knowledge of the matter said.
Demand for oil assets is rising with this year's surge in
energy prices and as publicly traded companies shed older
operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Exxon and Shell
have signaled a desire to focus on larger-scale oil fields and
liquefied natural gas projects.
Aera is one of California's largest oil producers, pumping
125,000 barrels of oil and 32 million cubic feet of natural gas
per day, according to its website. The business generates about
$1 billion a year in cash, putting the value of any deal at
several billion dollars.
Exxon and Shell declined to comment.
Reuters reported a year ago that Shell was looking to exit
the venture, which operates primarily in central California's
San Joaquin Valley.
Exxon joined the effort, and the duo - assisted by financial
adviser JPMorgan Chase - have been in talks with several
potential buyers, some bidding solo and others in consortia,
according to sources.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
Shell and Exxon have been selling older properties and using
the proceeds to repay debt and investing in new areas. Shell
this month launched a sale of its 30% stake in the Cambo oil
prospect in the British North Sea, Reuters reported, while Exxon
has cut holdings around the world.
Any deal potentially could allow Exxon to hit a target of
selling $15 billion in assets that it set four years ago. The
company has said it wants to focus on Guyana, Brazil offshore
and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.
Exxon disclosed divestments valued at more than $3 billion
in the second quarter of this year, including in Texas, Canada
and Romania. This quarter, it told Reuters it agreed to sell
shale-gas properties in Arkansas.
The U.S. oil producer has put on the market assets in the UK
North Sea and in Africa, and last year completed a $1.1 billion
sale of a U.S. chemical business.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston, David J. French in New
York and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gary McWilliams,
Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Pullin)